ELIZABETH, Ill. -- The University of Illinois Extension will host a series of webinars on saving money.
The seven webinars, slated for once per month beginning in September, will cover a variety of topics for ways that people can save money and learn financial literacy. Areas covered will include budgeting, investing, tax basics and student-loan pay off plans.
There is no cost to attend the webinars, which can be registered for at forms.uofi.uillinois.edu/sec/1279302.
Webinars will take place at noon on Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 11, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 10 and April 14.