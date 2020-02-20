PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities say a woman was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 20 near Peosta.
Audrey J. Tapke, 61, of Peosta, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report made available on Wednesday.
Authorities said Kirk J. Anderson, 29, of Dubuque, was traveling south on Cottingham Road at 2:54 p.m. when he attempted to cross U.S. 20. Anderson did not see Tapke’s vehicle traveling west on U.S. 20 and the vehicles collided.
Anderson was cited with failure to yield upon entering a through highway.