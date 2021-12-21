A Dubuque man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for seriously injuring his infant daughter.
Luke P. Heim, 20, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to child endangerment causing serious injury, a felony.
The 10-year sentence was recommended in Heim’s plea agreement, and no arguments were made by either the prosecution or the defense regarding the sentence. Heim did not speak during the hearing.
Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall noted that the conviction does not require a mandatory minimum number of years to be served.
Heim’s then-2-month-old daughter’s injuries included a fractured femur, bleeding in the brain, blood spots in both eyes and bruising to the neck and chest, according to court documents.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt referred to the facts of the case as “terrible.”
“I think some of the hardest cases that I deal with deal with victims who are vulnerable,” he said. “This goes beyond that. It deals with a victim who was absolutely defenseless. You (Heim) were the only person who had control, and you abused it greatly. A 10-year sentence is entirely appropriate.”
Documents state that the girl’s mother, Gabrielle M. Fondell, 20, of Dubuque, told police that she dropped off the infant and her then-1-year-old sister at Heim’s residence on Nov. 20, 2020, to spend the night.
When Heim picked up Fondell the next day with the girls, Fondell saw that the infant “was having difficulty breathing and (her) eyes were red,” documents state.
Fondell had Heim drive to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where doctors treated the child and staff called the police. The infant was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.
Investigators reported that Heim told them that he was upset with Fondell while watching the girls, documents state.
Heim told authorities that the infant hit her head as he was placing her in a bassinet, documents state. He also reported that she struck her head on a door jamb “as he was spinning around forcefully as he was upset with Fondell.”
When Heim was bouncing the infant to keep her from crying, he reported that “a couple of times, (the infant’s) head fell back and forward, describing the motion as whiplash, like when rear-ended from a car,” documents state.
Heim also told investigators he believed the infant injured her leg when he was pulling her out of a car seat while her leg was caught in a strap.
He also reported that, while he was holding the infant, she began to fall from him. Documents state that Heim told authorities he then “grabbed around (the infant’s) body and chest tightly to keep her from falling.”
While Heim did not speak at Monday’s sentencing hearing, his attorney, Dustin Baker, asked that Heim’s prison sentence not start for 30 days.
Baker said the state requested hearings to discuss terminating Heim’s parental rights. He said he sought the 30-day delay so Heim could participate in those hearings in January.
Additionally, Baker asked to modify a no-contact order issued for both the infant and her sister so Heim could visit with them once more, should the juvenile court approve such a visit.
Shubatt both declined to delay Heim’s prison sentence and filed the no-contact order as is.
However, both he and Kirkendall said a hearing could be held at a later time to discuss modifying the no-contact order if needed.