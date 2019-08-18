Dubuque’s Steeple Square has received a challenge grant worth more than $200,000.
The Jeffris Family Foundation this month bestowed the grant, worth up to $222,231, to Steeple Square, the multi-tiered development project at the former home of St. Mary’s Church at 15th and White streets.
The grant requires a 2-to-1 local match, according to a press release. John Schmidt, president of Steeple Square’s board, said the organization is working to identify matching funds.
The money will be used to continue restoration of the Steeple Square Community Event Center, including Honkamp Hall. Stained-glass windows will be restored, restrooms will be installed in the event center and Honkamp Hall’s entryway will be rehabilitated.
The Jeffris Family Foundation, based in Janesville, Wis., helps preserve historic buildings and arts projects. Steeple Square leaders began working with the foundation in 2013, describing the organization as an “early catalyst for project and fundraising planning,” the release stated.