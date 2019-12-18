Two people were injured in a crash Monday in Dubuque.
Anne M. Hennessy, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and her passenger Elizabeth A. Kenney, 95, of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment after reporting knee and leg pain, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Monday on 32nd Street. Police said Timothy M. Wardle, 45, of Dubuque, was westbound in the 1800 block of 32nd Street when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Hennessy.
Wardle was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.