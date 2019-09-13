The Great Draw street art competition
Saturday, Outside the Lines Art Gallery, 1101 Main St.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is a fundraiser for The Great Draw Visual Arts Scholarship 2020, awarded annually to three Dubuque high school graduates and one Galena, Ill., graduate pursuing a degree in the visual or graphic arts. Bring the whole family down to see East 11th Street filled with original street paintings by local artists of all ages. For more information, visit TheGreatDraw.com.
Sixth annual Western Dubuque Wingfest
Saturday, Farley City Park, Farley, Iowa
10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sixth annual event will be held at Farley Park, with Kidfest starting at 10:30 a.m. and wings served at 11 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Western Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club. Come out and enjoy great food, top-notch entertainment and fun, all for a great cause. Wingfest will offer 13 competitors cooking more than 15,000 wings; kickball; a kids’ pedal pull; bingo and a wing-eating contest. The University of Iowa vs. Iowa State University football game will be shown on big screens. There also will be live entertainment.
Potosi Brewfest
Saturday, Holiday Gardens Event Center, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi, Wis.
Noon. More than 60 vendors, including craft breweries, distilleries, wineries and specialty meat and cheese distributors, will be present. Back by popular demand is the beer stein-holding contest, as well as other games, live music and food. VIP tickets are $55, and general admission tickets are $45. Designated drivers are admitted for $10. For more information, visit PotosiBrewery.com.
Lockeland concert for Grant County Crime Stoppers
Saturday, Platteville High School auditorium, Platteville, Wis.
7 p.m. Grant County Crime Stoppers present rising country group Lockeland, the group behind the recent hit “Til the Cows Come Home” and new single “Drive.” This is a benefit concert, with all proceeds going to Grant County Crime Stoppers initiatives. Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance. Tickets are available at Kwik Trip locations in Platteville, Lancaster, Fennimore, Cuba City and Boscobel. For more information, visit WGLR.com.
Broadway Bound benefit concert
Sunday, Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave.
2 p.m. This one-night-only concert features performances from the best of Broadway, as performed by Hempstead students. Over the past six years, this event has helped raise more than $15,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit Hempstead.DBQSchools.org.