DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Mineral Point man recently was sentenced to jail time for six sex crimes.
Benjamin E. Allgyer, 31, was sentenced in Lafayette County Circuit Court to four years of probation that will be served concurrently with nine months of probation. The sentence came after he pleaded guilty to repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child and four counts of another child-sex crime.
He also entered an Alford plea to a charge of third-degree sexual assault. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of the plea deal, dismissed were three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child, and two counts each of repeated sexual assault of a child and of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to court documents, Lafayette County investigators learned last year that church elders had recently discovered that Allgyer and two other church members — Elmer E. Stoltzfus, now 26, of Cuba City, and Elam S. Allgyer, now 37, of Darlington — had committed sexual abuse years earlier.
Each of the men met with law enforcement in July 2019 to discuss the assaults, most of which occurred when they were teenagers.
Each man is accused of assaulting multiple victims whom they knew, with the abuse occurring on several occasions over the years.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Elam Allgyer was sentenced in August to five years of probation that will be served concurrently with one year of jail time with work-release privileges for first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted second-degree sexual assault-use of force and three counts of another sex-related crime.
Stoltzfus was sentenced to three years of probation in July after pleading guilty to two counts of repeated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of another sex-related crime.