The agency that runs Dubuque and Delaware counties’ homeless hotline will receive a $10,000 grant to address a funding gap, though that still will leave the agency $15,000 short of the hotline’s cost.

The grant from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will help the Coordinated Entry hotline provide diversion counseling to prevent homelessness or refer callers to one of several partner agencies, as well as assist people who are homeless and unsheltered.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.

