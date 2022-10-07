The agency that runs Dubuque and Delaware counties’ homeless hotline will receive a $10,000 grant to address a funding gap, though that still will leave the agency $15,000 short of the hotline’s cost.
The grant from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will help the Coordinated Entry hotline provide diversion counseling to prevent homelessness or refer callers to one of several partner agencies, as well as assist people who are homeless and unsheltered.
Jennifer Walker, manager of special programs at East Central Intergovernmental Association, whose subsidiary Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa operates the hotline, said officials are grateful for the grant and believe it puts them on track to close the deficit in the hotline’s budget.
The hotline has faced persistent budget deficits exacerbated by high call volume and recent funding shortfalls, Walker said.
“The call volume just keeps going up, and we have no funding to do this (at this volume),” Walker said.
CSEI, which operates the hotline in tandem with its Rapid Rehousing and Street Outreach programs that target unsheltered homeless people, has faced funding issues since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. CSEI took over the hotline in 2019, when ECIA established the entity.
Demand for housing skyrocketed during the pandemic. The number of calls for housing insecurity more than doubled from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021 — from 490 to 1,189 — and increased to 2,463 through fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.
CSEI has struggled to balance its budget amid increases in need, entering fiscal year 2023 with a $41,568 budget deficit. The hotline, which is expected to cost about $85,000 in the current fiscal year, is a contributor.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved disbursement of $35,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars per year for the next three years to fund the hotline, with $25,000 expected from United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States this and next fiscal year, plus the $10,000 from the community foundation, which will support the salary of a recently hired part-time case manager to handle the high call volume.
Those funding sources still leave the hotline about $15,000 short of the funds it needs in the current fiscal year.
While programs such as Street Outreach and Rapid Rehousing are financed by federal grants, the hotline receives little direct funding. CSEI also has seen reductions in both federal funding and grants from private foundations this year.
The $105,000 in ARPA funds is less than the $340,000 CSEI requested from the county in April to fund the hotline as well as other homeless prevention and housing stabilization services.
“CSEI focused in on their highest need,” said Ed Raber, Dubuque County project manager. “What they needed was ongoing support for the hotline.”
ECIA intends to help cover CSEI’s deficit, as it has in past years. However, ECIA Executive Director Kelley Deutmeyer said that arrangement is not sustainable in the long run.
“We’ve got to find a way to financially sustain this entity because, I hate to say this, but it’s just not viable for ECIA to keep funding the entity,” Deutmeyer said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.