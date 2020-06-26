GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently signed off on the sheriff’s department applying for the U.S. Department of Justice’s COVID-19 Emergency Supplemental Grant Program.
Undersheriff Jack Johnson said the sheriff’s department is hoping to recover costs from for its purchase of an ultraviolet-light-emitting disinfection machine, personal protective equipment and additional hours for the county nurse at the jail.
The specific amount for which the department would apply is unknown, but the county will not have to provide matching funds if the department receives the grant, Johnson said.