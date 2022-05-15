County supervisors OK $5 million for Field of Dreams stadium, as more details revealed
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dubuque County supervisors on Monday unanimously allocated $5 million in federal funds toward a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams site, as officials shared more details on that plan.
Plans have been in the works for a 3,000-seat stadium around the ballfield adjacent to the movie site in Dyersville.
The ballpark project is expected to cost more than $50 million.
“This is a gift that’s going to keep on giving in the future,” said County Supervisor Harley Pothoff of the stadium. “This is not a one and done. This is going to affect our economy for years to come.”
Officials working on the project plans and its grant funding application met with the Telegraph Herald recently to share details.
“We’re looking to create a public-private partnership to create a multipurpose stadium for a variety of different events,” said Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque.
Questions, regrets linger for family of Dubuque County Jail inmate who died
Carol Paar slumped in a chair in her kitchen, her head buried in her hands.
Across from her, her brother Bruce Krolick leaned over the kitchen table, looking equally exhausted.
Since early March, Paar has mourned the loss of her son Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 47. After being discovered unconscious while an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, Polkinghorn was pronounced dead on March 4 after being taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Though Polkinghorn is buried, Paar and Krolick feel unable to move on. His unexpected death has left them with questions regarding what they could have done to prevent it.
“I know it’s not my fault, but I still blame myself,” Paar said. “I thought my children were supposed to bury me.”
The final autopsy report for Polkinghorn states that he died of a sudden cardiac death due to heart failure caused by high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes difficulty breathing.
Dubuque County plans major roadway project, considers incorporating fiber proposal
Dubuque County officials are preparing for a complete resurfacing and bridge replacement on much of Old Highway Road next year, but the project also might include running conduit for high-speed-internet fiber.
The roadwork recently was approved by county supervisors as part of the county’s five-year road construction plan.
It includes resurfacing the road from the city of Farley to just east of Seippel Road in Dubuque, replacing culverts, adding safety lighting and replacing the bridge over the railroad tracks just west of Seippel.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett called it the county’s “priority one” project for 2023 and expects work to begin next May. He estimated the project would cost about $4 million and take about six months to complete.
The project also potentially presents an opportunity to incorporate the “Middle Mile” conduit project previously proposed by County IT Director Nathan Gilmore for use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Gilmore pitched the Middle Mile project to the Board of Supervisors in February.
The centerpiece was to create a core length of conduit across the county from east to west that could be leased to internet providers to connect rural communities to them with their fiber.
Galena zoning board OKs planting of vineyard for resort project
GALENA, Ill. — The developers of a major resort in Galena can begin planting a vineyard — the first step in constructing the development — pending formal action later this month by the City Council.
Galena Zoning Board of Appeals members last week voted, 5-1, to approve the final plan for Phase 1A of The Parker, a substantial lodging project centered on the Galena Marine Hospital.
The vote came two days after City Council members approved the final reading of an annexation agreement to bring about 55 acres of the 80-acre property into city limits.
In addition to restoration of the hospital, the project involves four construction phases ending in more than 100 cottages, a café building, a restaurant/event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities.
The phase approved by the zoning board this week involves planting about 2,500 grape vines for the vineyard.
Dubuque schools panel: Pull 3 books — including ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ — from curriculum
A Dubuque Community Schools committee is recommending the removal of three books from the district’s curriculum after students raised concerns about their content.
The novels — “Of Mice and Men,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” — would be removed from the district’s required reading list for high school students due to their significant use of racial slurs. They still would be made available in school libraries.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said administrators are still in the process of meeting with school faculty to discuss the potential change but added that it is likely the books will not be part of curriculum starting next school year.
“The committee feels pretty strongly that this should happen,” Burns said. “The concerns are that there are racial slurs in the text that the students feel uncomfortable about.”
Dubuque County Attorney’s Office employee: harassment led to resignation
A Dubuque County Attorney’s Office employee said she resigned this week due to the lasting effects of being harassed by a colleague who is running to lead the office.
Meanwhile, that attorney continues to assert that the woman’s harassment complaint was prompted by the sitting county attorney whom he is running to unseat.
Documents and communication provided to the Telegraph Herald show months of tension between County Attorney C.J. May III and Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, much of it revolving around Victim Witness Coordinator Ali Newsom.
Newsom confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that she filed the harassment complaint against Kirkendall on March 22. Kirkendall said last week that he was cleared in the ensuing investigation into the complaint but that he was being fired for other incidents of alleged insubordination.
He claimed the move was political retaliation for running against May and that May had encouraged Newsom to file the complaint after a string of altercations between the two attorneys. Newsom denied that claim in her interview with the TH.
“I filed a formal complaint of harassment based on an email Richard Kirkendall sent to my supervisor (May), which included bullying and demeaning comments based on lies and filled with unwelcomed, baseless innuendo,” Newsom said.