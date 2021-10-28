A judge this week denied a motion to move cases from adult to juvenile court for a Dubuque teen accused of a shooting and unrelated sexual abuse.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter filed documents stating that Davon M. Cornwell, 17, will continue to be tried as an adult in those pending cases.
“(Cornwell) has done almost nothing to demonstrate that he has learned or benefited from the services he has received thus far,” Bitter wrote in his ruling. “In fact, his behavior has simply gotten more severe and more dangerous.”
Cornwell is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with willful injury causing serious injury, trafficking in stolen weapons, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.
The charges of willful injury and trafficking in stolen weapons stem from Cornwell’s alleged involvement in a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave.
Court documents state that Cornwell shot Alexander J. Carman, now 18, after “some words were exchanged” between the two. When Cornwell later was arrested in connection with the shooting, he was found with a firearm that had been reported stolen in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Court documents also state that Cornwell and multiple juveniles sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman in May at a Dubuque residence. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual assault.
Cornwell initially was charged as an adult in these cases due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of severe crimes.
Earlier this month, Bitter heard arguments on the request by Cornwell to move the cases to juvenile court.
Cornwell’s attorney, Ben Bartels, argued that Cornwell should be tried as a juvenile due to his age. At the hearing, Bartels asked the court to consider challenges Cornwell has faced growing up, including suffering physical abuse and dealing with mental illness.
In contrast, Joshua Vander Ploeg, assistant Dubuque County attorney, argued at the hearing that Cornwell’s past behavior and criminal record convey a history of willful manipulation and said “he is a danger to the community.”
Juvenile Court Services officials also did not recommend that the cases move to juvenile court.
In his ruling, Bitter acknowledged the “difficult” childhood of Cornwell.
“His mother was evicted many times from different homes,” the judge wrote. “They were homeless for a period of time, sleeping in a friend’s garage. (Cornwell) was abused by two different men who were in relationship with (his) mother.”
But the ruling states that Cornwell has been involved in “delinquent acts” since as early as December 2016, when as a 12-year-old, Cornwell “committed disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.”
Over the years, he also has faced juvenile charges of assault causing injury, harassment, theft and burglary, documents state.
“(Juvenile Court Services) has offered many different services to (Cornwell) consistently for almost five years,” Bitter wrote. “They have almost nothing left to offer.”
Cornwell also turns 18 in March, meaning he would age out of most juvenile services at that time.
Cornwell’s next court appearance is slated for Nov. 8. His trial date for all pending charges currently is set for Nov. 16 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.