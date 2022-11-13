Nicole Harvey shared her small-business story with people from throughout the area today.
“I’ve been doing this for about two years – my hobby came to life,” Harvey said.
Harvey, of Asbury, Iowa, sells specially formulated skincare and grooming products. She was one of about 115 vendors at today’s Fall into the Holidays shopping event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“This is the most fun thing that I could ever be a part of,” Harvey said. “This is like creativity nation here.”
Organized by Katie Kotz and Jodi Chapman, the event featured vendors selling a wide variety of hand-crafted items – including artwork, clothing, jewelry and food.
“We try to have a diversified shopping experience,” Kotz said. “We don’t want too many of the same type of vendor. It’s important to us that there’s a variety out there.”
The event drew 747 people in its first hour of operation today and organizers hoped the total number of customers eventually would surpass 1,500.
“People show up because they want to shop small and local and they will find unique gift items here,” Kotz said.
Kotz said the annual show drew 2,200 people in 2019, only to see numbers decline during the COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021 to 1,100 and 1,500, respectively.
A portion of each $5 entry fee supported St. Mark Youth Enrichment.
Beth McGorry, director of donor relations at St. Mark, discussed her nonprofit organization’s programs with people visiting her table at the event. McGorry said the event provided community members an opportunity to support local sellers -- and socialize.
“This (event) is so full of people who love to be together,” McGorry said.
Amber Carlin, the owner of Berlyn Designs, a Dubuque hand-crafted jewelry business, said she enjoys the social aspect of the show.
“I always like sharing my work and talking about it,” Carlin said.
Visitors browsed vendor tables within the buildings of the fairgrounds and at tents outside.
Sarah May, of North Liberty, Iowa, said she was glad she made the trip to Dubuque for the event.
“I’m having a fun time finding things,” May said. “There’s so much variety.”
May said she also was impressed by the turnout of shoppers for the local vendors.
“It’s good to see local folks being supported,” she said.
Harvey said she has made friends among the vendors and shoppers during the past couple of years participating in the show.
“(The event) is very good for networking – not only getting your name and your brand out there, but also for the support system behind you,” Harvey said. “Dubuque really supports small business owners.”
