The board of directors of Driftless Area Land Conservancy intends to appeal a recent decision by the state utility regulatory agency to approve a high-voltage transmission line.
The group says the $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, a 345-kilovolt line from Dane County to Dubuque County, is unnecessary and will permanently damage the Driftless region.
The board contends that the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin disregarded expert testimony presented during hearings, ignored bipartisan opposition from state legislators and municipalities and overrode the overwhelming opposition of community members, organizations and businesses, a press release stated.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy will join the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation to seek judicial review in court.