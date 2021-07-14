Authorities report that a man arrested Tuesday in Dubuque was responsible for a truck containing 59 marijuana plants that was seized in 2019.
Dennis L. Maas, 49, current address unknown, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Court documents state that Dubuque police received an anonymous tip on Oct. 15, 2019, that a large truck parked on Mineral Street near Devon Drive contained marijuana plants. Responding officers reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the cargo area of the truck, which was slightly open, and loose marijuana visible in the cab area.
After obtaining a search warrant, police reported finding 59 marijuana plants inside — “14 baby plants in a plastic tray and 45 plants varying in size from about 2 feet tall to about 5 feet tall,” along with growing equipment. Court documents state that the vehicle was rented by Maas and that inside was his ID and other items linking him to the truck. However, Maas could not be located.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 30, 2019.
Maas on Tuesday also was arrested on a January 2019 warrant charging second-degree theft. Documents state that he stole a trailer with two snowmobiles on it, with a total value of $1,600, from Procare Automotive, 1020 Cedar Cross Road, in the early hours of Nov. 24, 2018.