Adam Reisen turned his attention to the sizzling grill inside The Hangry Hobo food truck on a warm August morning. It was time to assemble a ribeye steak sandwich for a hungry customer.

Reisen, the food truck’s kitchen manager, chopped the meat with a metal spatula, then flipped a mound of sautéed peppers to ensure each side of the vegetables was grilled to perfection.

