Adam Reisen turned his attention to the sizzling grill inside The Hangry Hobo food truck on a warm August morning. It was time to assemble a ribeye steak sandwich for a hungry customer.
Reisen, the food truck’s kitchen manager, chopped the meat with a metal spatula, then flipped a mound of sautéed peppers to ensure each side of the vegetables was grilled to perfection.
He hustled to the small refrigerator at the end of the truck, where he snatched several slices of provolone cheese and placed them on top of the meat. After covering the concoction to melt the cheese, he plucked a bun from the griddle where it had been toasting and deposited first the steak and cheese, then the peppers, onto the warm bread.
“This one’s ready for toppings,” he called, passing the hot sandwich down the counter to Nick Bries, who added toppings such as lettuce and tomatoes to the meal and finished it with a hearty handful of waffle fries.
“I love serving people good food,” said Bries, owner of The Hangry Hobo. “It’s probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”
The newly launched food truck debuted in Dubuque about a month ago, offering a wide variety of street food, including gyros, smash burgers, wraps, melts, sandwiches, tacos and fries.
The large, bright green truck features the image of a cross-looking, white-bearded
man dressed in patched clothes, holding a rucksack over his back that, upon closer inspection, is actually a large fork. Also emblazoned on the truck’s sides are the phrases “Eat me” and “C’mon let’s eat!”
Bries said he had the trailer custom built and worked on it for about five months before hitting the road about a month ago. The space is larger than some food trucks, at 28 feet long and 8 feet wide, with an 8-foot ceiling.
“I didn’t want to feel like I was closed in at work all day,” he said. “I wanted to make sure we had plenty of space to move around.”
Bries most recently worked in plumbing but sought a career change, he said. He had previously worked for his brother, Mike Bries, who has owned multiple local restaurants — including Athenian Grill and supper club Michael Paul’s — and has worked as general manager at Barrel House.
“I was sitting in bed one night when the idea hit me (to launch a food truck),” Nick Bries said. “I always liked working for my brother in all the kitchens he had.”
Bries based The Hangry Hobo’s menu off the cuisine he cooked with his brother at the various local eateries, including gyros from the Athenian Grill.
“I learned a lot from him over the years,” Bries said.
Reisen said The Hangry Hobo’s gyros are made with a 50/50 mixture of lamb and beef. The Greek street dish sparked the idea for the food truck’s slogan, according to Bries: “Gyro gonna love it.”
“The deep-fried tacos are my specialty, but the turkey melts are my personal favorite,” Bries said. “And our burgers are part brisket, part short rib.”
The origin of The Hangry Hobo’s name is fairly straightforward.
“Every name I came up with, somebody else already had,” Bries said. “Finally, I hit on this, and we got it (approved) through the state.”
Bries’ family is closely involved with the operations of the food truck. On that recent August morning, his son Brody took orders at the window and hung up order slips with simple abbreviations to denote the customers’ orders— “CBR,” for example, meant a chicken bacon ranch wrap, while “DFT” referred to a deep-fried taco.
Bries’ fiancé, Carrie Jenaman, can also frequently be found helping at the food truck, as can his father, Kenny Bries.
On that August morning, The Hangry Hobo had set up shop in the parking lot of Crescent Community Health Center in downtown Dubuque. A steady stream of lunchtime customers from local workplaces lined up at the window, braving the sweltering heat in pursuit of Bries’ grub.
James Ridley, who works as an IT systems coordinator at Crescent, purchased the deep fried taco and ribeye sandwich, after having previously tried the gyro and smash burger when the food truck last visited Crescent’s parking lot.
“It was extremely good,” he said. “I always try the food trucks whenever we have one parked here (in the parking lot), and their food was extremely good. I’m looking forward to trying these.”