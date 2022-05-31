When it came to family, Rose Rupp’s door was always open.
The Dubuque resident often had family over at the house, whether it was siblings or nieces and nephews or her adult children coming back for a visit. Her face lit up when her family came over.
Rose was determined to give her family everything, putting her children and her husband before herself and doing anything she could to help them.
“She was what a mother should be, and the world needs more people like her and my father,” said Rose’s son David Rupp.
Rose M. Rupp, of Dubuque, died on March 3 at the age of 81.
She was born on March 24, 1940, to John McDermott and Virginia (Morris) McDermott in Shullsburg, Wis., and moved to Iowa as a teenager.
Challenges the family faced when Rose was a child would end up shaping the way Rose lived her life as an adult. The McDermotts were a large family without much money. Rose’s parents had lived through the Great Depression and were never ones to ask for help.
“The one Christmas, she said, when they got gifts — and she remembers it to a T — was a little patent leather purse, and inside was a toothbrush, a handkerchief and a little plastic doll ... and a nickel,” said Rose’s daughter, Barb Krieg. “And she said she thought she had everything that Christmas.”
As a teenager, Rose met Paul Rupp through a mutual acquaintance. She and Paul later married in 1961 at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque.
“I don’t think they were ever far apart for any great length of time,” Barb said. “And my mom’s wedding band, she had never taken it off since the day that my dad put it on her finger.”
The couple went on to have four children — Doug Rupp, David Rupp, Barb Krieg and Daniel Rupp.
Having grown up in a family with little means, Rose never wanted her family to feel the strains she experienced as a child. While the family had to navigate some tough financial times, the kids never felt the burden of it, and Rose took on the challenges in her life with a brave face and without complaining.
“We could go to her for anything, and she would always do whatever she could to help us regardless of the situation,” Barb said. “She always considered herself last in the order of things.”
The Rupps weren’t ones to go on many family vacations, but summers always were busy with swim lessons and lemonade stands. When it came time to bring out the plastic wading pool, Rose would boil water on the stove so her children had a warm pool and then fill it with bubble bath.
“I don’t know if she just wanted to kill two birds with one stone,” Barb said, laughing. “But she didn’t want us getting into a cold pool.”
Rose’s deep level of care for her family also showed itself in her superstitions. The kids had to pick up their feet when they rode over the railroad tracks or risk being cursed. If they saw a white horse in a field, they licked their thumb, made a fist and pounded it into the palm of their hand.
“Every time you wanted to do something, there was a caveat that went with it, that somebody had died from doing it, whether it be blowing up balloons or jumping off a bridge to go swimming,” David said.
Though Rose often worried over her children’s well-being, they knew it came from a place of love.
“All the things she ever did with us came from a tough childhood that she had where she grew up without and never wanted any of us to ever feel any of that,” David said.
Rose went to work when the children got older, taking a variety of jobs and performing tasks such as clerking at convenience stores, working the Five Flags ticket office, screen-printing shirts and selling Tupperware.
Paul made a good living working at John Deere and told Rose she didn’t have to work, but she liked the independence that came with holding a job.
“She liked cashing that check, looking at it and going, ‘That’s my name on it. I earned that,’” Doug said.
Rose also had a flair for the arts, painting plaster figurines and making macrame plant holders, and when she was older, making Christmas ornaments with the grandkids.
She made the bouquets for Doug’s wedding and enjoyed painting whatever came into her head — landscapes, cats, birds, even trying her hand at a self portrait. Rose would watch Bob Ross on TV and work through her paintings.
“I think she always knew that she was good with arts, and she just wanted to push herself and see just how good she could be,” Doug said.
The thing that brought her the most joy, though, was when her family was together. Rose’s mother moved in with Rose in the later years of her life, along with Rose’s youngest sister and her boyfriend. Rose’s other brothers and sisters often would stop by to visit.
“It seemed like her element was that, like a duck in water,” David said. “... She had a tremendous love for her brothers and sisters. I think, growing up, that’s all they had, was each other.”
At Christmastime, Rose and Paul’s children would come over with the grandkids, and Rose would have at least eight presents under the tree for each of the grandkids, plus gifts for everyone else. The kitchen was filled with food, and everyone took home leftovers.
“She enjoyed every minute of it,” Barb said.
Rose’s pride and joy was a red Saturn car that she won as a prize when Shopko opened in Dubuque. She got a vanity license plate that said “Rose1” — for “Rose won” — and kept the car for nearly 20 years.
“That made her very proud,” Barb said. “She had never owned a brand-new car.”
The years eventually took their toll, and in March 2021, Rose and Paul moved out of their home of 30 years and into an assisted living facility. Paul died in September, and Rose never seemed to recover afterward, passing away on March 3.
“She just was so heartbroken when Dad passed,” Barb said. “Ultimately, I think that’s what caused her passing away, was just a broken heart.”
Looking back, Rose’s children said their mother taught them to always help family.
“Family is everything you have,” Barb said. “Your friends come and go, but your family is there forever. You lean on each other when you need to.”
