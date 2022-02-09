MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An ordinance permitting and regulating backyard chickens in Maquoketa cleared its first hurdle Monday.
On a 5-2 vote, the City Council approved a first reading of the ordinance, which would let city residents own up to six hens as long as they obtain a permit and follow regulations for size and placement of chicken coops and runs.
Council Members Kevin Kuhlman, Brent Good, Josh Collister, Dan Holm and Mark Lyon voted in favor of the ordinance. Cory Simonson and Dick Rickerl opposed it.
“This is an agricultural community, and it seems perfectly natural that there would be agricultural interests in town,” Holm said during the meeting.
Under current city code, chickens are listed as animals not considered pets but are not explicitly prohibited. During the meeting, Maquoketa resident Ginger Bennett said about 25 households in the city currently keep chickens.
The ordinance would require all chicken owners to obtain a permit by submitting an application, completing an approved class on chicken care and paying a $40 fee. The permit must be renewed annually for a $10 fee.
Rickerl questioned whether residents would have a say in their neighbors’ decision to raise chickens, citing concerns related to noise.
“Most of the people that I’ve heard from outside of the group that’s pushing for this ordinance are against it,” he said.
Kristie Carr, executive director of the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce, said her neighbor owns chickens, and the animals cause no noise disturbances.
“We don’t know they have (chickens) unless we look in their backyard and see them,” said Carr. “I do support this ordinance. There are definitely some responsible chicken owners in the city.”
Maquoketa resident Dena Ochoa said the ordinance is comprehensive, including regular inspections and regulations on where the chickens’ enclosure can be placed in relation to the property line.
“I’m not saying absolutely nothing would ever come up, but it’s laid out and there’s a plan ready to go to address those issues … in a way that does not burden our local law enforcement,” she said.
Following the meeting, Simonson said he has never been in favor of the ordinance and feels that not all owners would be responsible.
“It seems like a small amount of people want the ordinance, and I don’t feel for the size of community that (Maquoketa) is, that it’s the proper thing to do,” he said. “There will be some that follow the ordinance and have no problems, but it only takes a small percentage to ruin it.”
In contrast, Lyon said after the meeting that the feedback he heard from city residents had been “overwhelmingly in favor” of permitting chickens.
“Quite a few community members reached out to me regarding their support (for the ordinance),” he said.
The second reading of the ordinance is set for Feb. 21. It must receive council approval at three readings before taking effect.