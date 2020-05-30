MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A Mineral Point rescue pup is a contender in a national contest after he garnered nearly 500,000 votes online.
Noah, a 5-year-old cockapoo, has advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 American Humane Hero Dog Awards — one of 21 dogs selected from a field of 408 across the country.
He has attracted national media attention for his success in the face of stigma toward animals and people with disabilities. Noah lacks eyes and has deformed legs due to parental inbreeding by a former owner.
His current caretaker, Lisa Edge, adopted him in February 2015.
Noah has been featured in People magazine and was a semifinalist in the American Humane Association’s Emerging Hero dog awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
He also was the ASPCA Dog of the Year in 2018-19 in recognition of the work he undertakes, educating school children about social acceptance.
Seven American Hero Dog contenders will advance to the finals, which will be broadcast nationwide as a two-hour special on Hallmark Channel in conjunction with the network’s pet adoption initiative.
The public is invited to visit www.HeroDogAwards.org through July 16 to vote once per day in seven Hero Dog categories.