U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, answers questions during a stop at the East Central Intergovernmental Association in Dubuque on Thursday. During the event, Grassley said that partisanship in Congress is, to some degree, reflective of U.S. voters.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, spoke with area residents in Dubuque on Thursday about tensions within and between parties in Congress, and how the divided body might address important issues like the farm bill.
Grassley held a question-and-answer session at the East Central Intergovernmental Association, as part of his latest 99-county tour and during the Senate’s Fourth of July recess.
During the Q&A, residents voiced concerns about how divided Congress has become — asking if nationwide election reform or his seniority could help rein in some of the “extreme” elements that attendees were concerned were driving too much of congressional action.
“As a constituent and someone who has voted for you in the past, I’m worried that your legacy of bipartisanship for the benefit or Iowans and all Americans might instead reflect a contribution to the chipping away of our democracy,” said Carolyn Wiezorek. “How can you use your clout and power, because you have a lot of that, in the Senate and institutions, to combat the authoritarian and anti-democratic policies we’ve seen coming — especially, I would say — from some of the farther-right wing?”
Grassley pointed to his long history of bipartisan work — and his standing on Georgetown University’s bipartisanship scoreboard — and his own ethics as ways he tries to lead other lawmakers by example.
“Maybe I’m not doing enough,” he said. “But you just have to set a standard, hopefully a little higher standard than society expects of you. But when only 10% of the people likes what Congress is doing, everybody is cynical, even toward Chuck Grassley. But you do the best that you can.”
Grassley also said that Congress’ partisanship is, to some degree, reflective of U.S. voters.
“Our society as a whole is a little less civil today than it was 40 years ago, when I went to the United States Senate,” he said. “If you believe in the principle of representative government, aren’t you going to see some (division) reflected in the Congress as a whole? I’m not saying you should.”
Still, after the speech, Grassley told the Telegraph Herald that he did not believe a divided Congress would disrupt the development of a farm bill this year.
“I had a meeting with Senator (Debbie) Stabenow (D-Michigan), the leader, last week,” Grassley said. “She says we’re going to get a bill by the end of the year. I asked if we will have to have a one-year extension. She doesn’t think so and is pretty firmly committed. I think the House has already started writing a bill, too.”
The Iowa Democratic Party did not provide comment for this story as of deadline.