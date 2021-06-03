DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — An Iowa man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Grant County.
Peter B.A. Mulac, 34, of Cedar Rapids, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday on Shoestring Road southeast of Dickeyville. A press release states that Mulac was southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve. Mulac was thrown from it and was found in the middle of the road.
Authorities are investigating the crash.