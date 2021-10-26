HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Assessors will perform a revaluation of Hazel Green properties in 2022, according to a press release.

New property values might affect a property owner’s tax bill, but will not result in a net increase of the amount of tax dollars the village collects.

It has been 20 years since a comprehensive assessment has been conducted, and assessed values no longer reflect current market values, the release stated.

For more information, visit the village’s website at www.villageofhazelgreen.org.

Tags

Recommended for you