As Dubuque County farmers report frequent and increasing lease offers to place large solar installations on their land, some are concerned about installations’ local impacts, in a regulatory environment still preparing for such projects.
In Iowa, the state has yet to create a robust rule framework since more and more federal money and private investment has been offered to solar and other renewable energy infrastructure. A bill in the Iowa Senate seeking to require that solar panel fields be set at least 1,250 feet from neighboring property lines advanced out of the Senate Agriculture Committee in February, but it has not progressed since. So local governments are currently left to create their own policies. While many, including Dubuque County officials, are working to create those ordinances, few counties in the state have completed them.
And yet landowners are receiving more and more offers, of higher and higher rates per acre, from companies eager to invest in the growing renewable energy market.
Western Dubuque County farmer Craig Recker told the Telegraph Herald that he first received a letter from Doral Renewables LLC, a company headquartered in Israel, about a year ago, expressing its desire to lease land for a healthy sum.
“They had a $780-an-acre lease program they were advertising,” he said. “That’s double what we pay for land rents around here — I pay a lot of $300 to $400 (per-acre) ... The first, initial round, nobody around here took them up on anything. Then they sent a second letter out just about doubling their offer. I imagine that this summer they’ll be coming back again.”
Doral Renewables did not respond to requests for comment or confirmation for this story.
But Jim Pfeiler, who works his family farm between Rickardsville and Holy Cross, said that Doral had also contacted his father, via a phone call.
“My dad, who owns part of the land that I operate, got a call from them,” he said. “He told them to put it in writing, but hasn’t gotten anything since. I know some of his neighbors, lots of guys in that generation, have gotten calls too.”
Dubuque County Project Manager Ed Raber said that as far as he knows, no landowner had yet taken Doral or any other offer for a large-scale solar installation, but confirmed that county officials had seen these offers. They were one factor that accelerated the development of a county ordinance regulating solar installations last year.
“There were a couple of times we talked about it to get a feel for how the (Zoning Commission) felt about it,” he said, of early steps. “We met with the utility companies and Eagle Solar. The zoning board doesn’t actually approve ordinances. But they felt like they were comfortable enough to move that forward.”
Raber said that, in researching for a Dubuque County ordinance, he found very few county ordinances on the books in Iowa. Those that he did find had been based on one originating in Linn County, which required a 300-foot minimum setback from property lines, among other rules.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chair Harley Pothoff said that local discussions had covered a wide range of potential concerns for landowners and would-be tenants for solar.
“(The ordinance) will give guidelines for setbacks, water runoff, decommissioning — if the installation stops operating, who is going to remove all of those panels and foundations? That land has to be put back in the condition it was. There was some discussion that it had to be returned to agricultural use. That would sound good. But if you’re the landowner and you want it to use it for something else, I don’t think we want to say it has to be used for agriculture. Decommissioning was a big part of that whole discussion.”
Raber said work on the solar ordinance slowed late last year, but would be brought to the Board of Supervisors for consideration soon.
“We want to have systems in place so we’re not playing catch-up once somebody leases to one of these companies,” he said.
In the meantime, Recker is worried — both as a potential competitor with companies for land leases and as a land steward.
“By them coming in and taking land out of production, it could put myself and other farmers out of business, because it’s not economically feasible to compete with them,” he said. “And I’ve heard where they come in with bulldozers and they strip all the topsoil and pile that up. Then they build a retention basin to catch the soil that’s going to run off.”
To know what to expect, Recker sought out farmers with land near the 1,400-acre, 200-megawatt solar project being constructed in Grant County, Wis.
There, County Conservation, Sanitation and Zoning Administrator Erik Heagle said he has heard many concerns about the project, as it has advanced.
“The ground that’s being used for the solar project was pretty prime farmground in the county,” he said Friday. “Any time you do any type of construction, you have to strip away the topsoil, because the topsoil is not a viable building material. When people see that moved, they worry. But once the project itself in the area is complete, they are going back and planting pollinator mixes, plants for bees and butterflies... Like any other construction project, there is going to be disturbance, but the soil will be returned there.”
In Wisconsin, Heagle said that the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approves large projects — not county governments.
