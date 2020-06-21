A second person recently was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Dubuque business earlier this month.
Blake P. Omalley, 18, of 1860 Carter Road, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief in relation to the break-in. He also was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts for a different incident.
The first two charges related to a June 9 burglary at Beecher’s Beverage, 1691 Asbury Road.
Court documents state that police were alerted to the burglary at about 1:45 a.m. Store surveillance video showed a person later identified as Omalley pull down an exterior camera, then break a window in a side door of the business. He took alcohol and tobacco products. Police found blood and a hammer at the scene.
Police reported finding the getaway vehicle, with stolen items inside, about 20 minutes later at 1820 Loras Blvd.
Brenden M. Tarrence, 20, of 1820 Loras Blvd., was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tarrence drove Omalley to the store, according to documents.
Omalley denied breaking in, but he had a still-bleeding cut on his right hand, according to police.
In the second case, Omalley is accused of stealing an acquaintance’s vehicle on the night of May 28 in Asbury, Iowa, and running from it when a police officer pulled him over a short time later.