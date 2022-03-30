Clarke University student Tucker Aeschliman selected a card from his Uno hand and placed it on the table.
Sister Karen Conover groaned and drew four cards as the card commanded.
“You are wicked, I just want to tell you that!” she exclaimed, while Aeschliman laughed with his fellow student Parker Jeppson and Sister Janice Pertle.
The foursome was playing the card game on Sunday as part of Clarke’s Prayer Pals program, which pairs the university’s resident assistants with members of Dubuque’s Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The program began three years ago as a way to connect current Clarke students with the sisters of the religious order whose members founded the university, according to Lori Ritz, director of BVM life and mission.
“It’s a time to come together for prayer, fun, conversation and food,” she said. “Some of these relationships have been going on for three years.”
Faith Brehm, director of residence life at Clarke, said the students and sisters meet monthly and also correspond regularly via text and email. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group kept in touch with virtual meetings.
The sisters and students open each meeting with a prayer. Currently, they are studying “Laudato si’,” an encyclical from Pope Francis on the importance of caring for the environment.
They also make time for discussions and activities, which have ranged from painting flowerpots to playing games such as this month’s Uno competition.
Conover and Aeschliman have been Prayer Pals for two years, while Jeppson and Pertle are in their first year together.
All four said they appreciate the intergenerational camaraderie the program offers and the unique friendships they have developed.
“I think there’s a lot to learn from different generations, and this lets us have that interaction,” Jeppson said.
At a nearby table, Clarke student Kaylyn LeGrand dealt the cards for her fellow student Tucker La Belle and Sister Julie O’Neill.
O’Neill has been part of the Prayer Pals program for three years, and LeGrand is the second RA with whom she has been partnered.
“I like the feeling of getting to know a person much younger than myself,” said O’Neill. “I think it’s so important for us senior citizens to stay in touch with the younger people who are coming up the line.”
Nearly seven decades separate O’Neill, 89, from LeGrand, 23, yet the two have found they have plenty in common. As an education major, LeGrand said she is grateful for the advice she receives from O’Neill, a former teacher.
“I appreciate just being able to email her and have her send advice and prayers,” LeGrand said. “It’s great having that person to talk with that’s not your family, but really, she almost is.”