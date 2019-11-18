Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Earlville and Maquoketa, Iowa; and Galena, Ill.
A retail store specializing in party goods soon will shut down its Dubuque location.
Party City, 190 John F. Kennedy Road, will close its doors in February, the company said in a statement sent to the Telegraph Herald.
The store’s employees declined to comment, relaying all questions to the corporate communications team.
The closure appears to be part of a broader strategy implemented by the company this year.
In May, the company announced plans to close 45 stores. Three months later, it bumped that total up to 55.
“Party City routinely evaluates our portfolio of stores in response to ongoing consumer, market and economic changes that naturally arise in the business,” the company said.
Signage posted outside the store suggests that sale events related to the closure already have commenced. However, the company emphasized that the store “is open for business and will be for the next few months.”
Party City moved into its current location in the fall of 2012, occupying the space that previously housed Factory Card & Party Outlet. It can be reached at 563-584-0600.
RESORT BEGINS EXPANSION
A busy winter at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in The Galena Territory will yield new and improved amenities once the spring rolls around.
Director of Sales and Marketing Colin Sanderson said an expansion to the resort’s Woodstone complex is underway and a series of improvements will be completed by April 30.
The project includes a significant expansion to the second-floor Woodstone restaurant, which will introduce new seating and create better views of the resort’s most famous golf course, The General. This will coincide with a major expansion of the outdoor deck.
These improvements collectively will make the venue more appealing for large events such as weddings and receptions.
Meanwhile, Eagle Ridge officials plan to move the pro shop — currently on the second level — down to the first floor. Sanderson said the new pro shop will be larger and offer an added convenience for golfers.
He believes visitors will be impressed by the facility’s new look.
“This is going to be a huge difference,” Samuelson said. “For people who drive into Eagle Ridge and see this complex, I think it is really going to make a statement.”
Officials also plan to move the resort’s general store and gas station from its current location to the Woodstone complex.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa can be reached at 815-777-5000.
DISCOUNT STORE COMING
A new discount store is coming to Earlville.
Construction has started on a Dollar General at 2173 270th Ave., according to a company spokeswoman.
“At this time, a grand opening is slated for early 2020,” Angela Petkovic wrote in an emailed statement.
A precise opening date has not been established and “construction progress may alter” the timetable for the store’s launch, Petrovic added.
Dollar General sells a wide variety of products, including food, health and beauty products, basic clothing and housewares.
The opening is part of a broader expansion for the company, which is adding about 975 new stores in the current fiscal year. Dollar General now operates about 16,000 stores in 44 states, including more than 250 locations in Iowa.
Petrovic said new Dollar General stores generally employ six to 10 workers.
LONGTIME DENTIST RETIRES
After a lengthy career, a Maquoketa dentist is sinking his teeth into retirement.
Joe Lechtenberg, who co-owned Lechtenberg & Young Dental, recently retired after a 29-year career.
Lechtenberg followed in the footsteps of his father, also named Joe, who founded Lechtenberg Dental in 1952.
After graduating from University of Iowa’s dental school, Lechtenberg joined his father’s practice in 1990. The dental office moved to 129 W. Pleasant St. in 1992, where it remains.
“It was nice to have him looking over my shoulder,” Joe said of his late father.
In retirement, Joe plans to commit more time to biking and woodworking. He will always cherish the time spent with patients.
“In a small town, you get to know all the people really well,” he said. “I remember seeing young kids back when I first started here, and later in my career, they were bringing their own children into the office.”
About eight years ago, Lechtenberg welcomed Bradley Young to the practice. Young has been a co-owner for the past four years and continues to run the operation now that Lechtenberg has retired.
Despite Lechtenberg’s retirement, Young said the practice will continue to operate under the name Lechtenberg & Young.
The practice can be reached at 563-652-3438.