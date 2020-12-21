EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque school district has introduced a new set of classes that focuses on introducing students to law enforcement.
The classes, introductions to criminal justice and criminology, focus on teaching high school students about the various aspects of law enforcement and the challenges faced by those in that career.
While criminal justice classes have been offered previously in Jo Daviess County through the Jo Daviess-Carroll CTE Academy, East Dubuque is the first school district in the county to offer the courses independently.
Nathan Tyler started working to create the classes shortly after being hired as the district’s director of safety and security.
“I was a police officer for 23 years in Cuba City (Wis.) before I left to become a teacher,” he said. “When I got hired on here, I was asked if I had any interest in teaching about law enforcement.”
Tyler said his classes try to give a well-rounded look at criminal justice and law enforcement.
Tyler said he also puts an emphasis on discussing ongoing issues. This semester, he said, included numerous discussions on civil rights, in response to the protests that occurred nationwide over police violence.
“This is stuff that is going on right now in our country,” Tyler said. “It’s really easy to compare and get the students engaged with these subjects right now.”
Tyler said the school district’s offering of law enforcement classes provides many benefits, including reducing the overhead costs of having to transport students to local trade schools to take the same courses and allowing for the school district to act as a potential hiring source for local agencies.
Most importantly, Tyler said the initiative has provided a popular elective course in a small-town school district.
“There was overwhelming interest in the course when we proposed it to students,” he said. “A lot of students wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.”
County Sheriff Kevin Turner said he fully supports the classes as a way of potentially interesting students in pursuing a career in law enforcement, something he argued is sorely needed.
“It’s getting harder and harder to recruit any candidates for law enforcement,” he said. “Having classes like these in high school can help get more kids interested.”
Tyler said while he also hopes some of his students pursue a career in law enforcement, he also hopes that those that don’t at least come away with a better appreciation for what the job requires of every officer.
“It’s about understanding the challenges that they face every day,” he said. “I hope it gives an explanation of why law enforcement officers behave like they do in certain situations.”