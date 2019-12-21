CASCADE, Iowa — Four months after a fire severely damaged a popular bowling alley and restaurant in Cascade, its owner again recently expressed a desire “to rebuild the business as soon as possible.”
Crews last week demolished the building that housed Cascade Lanes & Lounge and Happy Joe’s Pizza on First Avenue East. An early-morning fire on Aug. 15 swept through the structure, causing heavy damage and closing the two businesses.
On the day of the blaze, owner Dave Pettera vowed to rebuild “as soon as possible.”
He reiterated that desire recently in a statement shared with Telegraph Herald sister newspaper the Cascade Pioneer.
“We are still working with our insurance company,” he said in the statement. “We have a lot of emotional decisions to make and are looking into all of our options. We would like to rebuild the business as soon as we can and won’t be able to break ground until spring.”
He added, “This has been a very stressful time in our family’s lives and we ask for community support and respect at this time.”
A Dec. 11 post on Pettera’s Facebook page stated, “The demolition process for the bowling alley has begun. Us and so many others have put so much time and work into this place. We have owned it for 10 years, but the business has been in Cascade since 1983. ... If walls could talk — so many great memories, fun and laughter. It’s so sad to see it being torn down, but I think all of us are ready for closure. Let the next chapter begin. Please pray for a safe and smooth demolition.”
According to Special Agent Mark Sand, of the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.