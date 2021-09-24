Guttenberg Germanfest
Friday and Saturday, 600 S. River Park Drive, Guttenberg, Iowa.
3 to 10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. The 30th annual Germanfest features an open air arts and crafts market, biergarten, kraut cook-off, homebrew contest and beer tasting, live music, food vendors, children’s activities, wiener dog races and more. Cost: $5/day; Fest buttons are $7 and are good for admission both days; Alpine hats are $15 or $20 with fest button. All available at local Guttenberg businesses or at the gate. Fest buttons are limited and will be sold until supplies are gone. More information: www.facebook.com/GuttenbergGermanfest.
Dubuque International Day of Peace
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, various events and locations.
4 to 5 p.m. Friday. Hike to Help Refugees. Meet at Christ the King Chapel at Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., touch base at University of Dubuque Blades Chapel and end at Clarke University Atrium. More information: www.IowaUNA.org.
Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Rally for Peace by Coalition for Nonviolence, Washington Square. More information: www.DBQDayofPeace.org.
7 p.m. Sunday. Ecumenical Peace Vespers Service, Divine Word College, 102 Jacoby Dr. W., Epworth, Iowa.
Galena Cellars 11th Annual Fall Harvest & Art Festival
Saturday, Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family-friendly day in the vineyards. Grape stomp ($10 per person to get you a spot), food and drink, live music, pumpkin painting, horse-drawn wagon ridges, local artisan wares for sale and more. Cost: Free admission. More information: www.galenacellars.com
Czipar’s Apple Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Czipar’s Orchard, 8610 U.S. 52 S.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Dubuque tradition held annually the last full weekend in September. Arts and crafts, face painting, bounce house, food vendors, painted pumpkins and seasonal treats. Cost: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/cziparsorchard.
Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast/Open House
Sunday, Camp Courageous Main Lodge, 12007 190th St., Monticello, Iowa.
8 a.m. to noon. Visitors will be able to tour the camp’s facilities and recent updates, and enjoy a breakfast of pancake, pork sausage, coffee, juice and milk. A live re-enactment train robbery by the Red Cedar Regulators will be held at 9, 10:45 and 11:45 a.m., and entertainment will be provided by the Can-Can Dancers. Train rides, bounce house, zipline, live music, shopping at the Camp Store and more. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Camp Courageous. For more information: www.campcourageous.org or 319-465-5916.