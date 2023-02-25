As Jimmy Carter remained at home receiving hospice care in Georgia, Dubuque couple Nick and Linda Lucy spent Friday going through mementos of a relationship with the former president and his family spanning decades.
It was announced earlier this month that Carter, the country’s 39th president from 1977 to 1981 who is now 98, would enter hospice care at his home in Plains, Ga. He is the nation’s longest-lived former president, with a significant legacy in and out of office, including on the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses.
On Friday, the Lucys reflected on that legacy and also what has grown into a friendly connection to Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, over nearly 50 years — from shaking hands in Dubuque to lunches at the White House to square dancing in the streets of Plains.
“He’s a very kind man and a very committed man and had a great sense of humor,” Nick Lucy said. “Or I’m sure he still has. We shouldn’t use the past tense. His mind was always going, going, going”
Both Nick and Linda have been heavily involved in local Democratic politics for decades and were right in the middle of the lead-up to the 1976 Iowa Caucus, which led to Carter’s eventual election and helped cement Iowa’s then-young first-in-the-nation state status.
“From the time we were first married, we were involved (in politics),” Linda said. “And the 1976 race was really exciting. (Democrats) had so many dynamic people running.”
At the time, Carter wasn’t Nick’s first choice. He backed U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh, of Indiana, and Sen. Morris Udall, of Arizona, until Carter secured the Democratic nomination. But Nick said he always felt a personal connection to Carter.
“I was very enthused by his background because we were both submarine officers in the Navy,” Lucy said. “I remember, I was talking to him once and he said, after seeing something on the news, ‘You know, I wonder how far I’d have gone if I’d just stayed in the Navy.’”
Nick was an alternate delegate for Iowa to the 1976 Democratic National Convention. He still has one-half of the Iowa delegation sign hanging on his wall in Dubuque.
A Dubuquer who was a delegate for Carter at that convention was Pat Dillon. On Friday, he recalled wearing what he said was a 5-foot necktie festooned with Carter’s name and being photographed by the New York Times.
“We endorsed him at the UAW convention, prior to the party convention,” said Dillon, a longtime local leader for International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America. “He had our respect and our support because he talked to us as equals. That was pretty highly unusual, us endorsing a candidate in the primary.”
After Carter was elected president, Nick and Linda’s clan in Dubuque greeted the Carters on a cruise up the Mississippi River for Rosalynn’s birthday later in 1976. The Lucys have photos of family members laughing and shaking hands with the Carters and even one of their daughter gifting two cornhusk dolls to the Carters’ daughter, Amy.
After that, the Lucys and Carters stayed in touch, exchanging Christmas cards for years and trading further visits. The Lucys attended events at the White House as part of delegations from Iowa after they were recommended by longtime Dubuque County Recorder JoAnn Reynolds — an early endorser of Carter before the 1976 caucus and who also hosted him at her home in Dubuque.
After Carter’s one term as president, he devoted his life to philanthropy, highlighted by his successful fight against Guinea worm disease in Africa and elsewhere, his support of Habitat for Humanity and more.
Most recently, the Lucys visited the Carters for a Carter Center event in Plains, Ga., in 2014. They toured the center, visited the former president’s family farm and ended the day square dancing in the town square. The next day, they pitched in for one of Carter’s Sunday school lessons at his church.
Nick credits the friendly relationship to slowly recognizing shared values and consistently participating in common causes. He said it is the kind of relationship that elected officials should have with others.
“We all seem to think that D.C. is somewhere remote and that government is something apart from themselves,” he said. “People are the government.”
Republicans successfully blocked Carter’s second bid for the White House in 1980, with promises to reverse the then-record inflation that had beleaguered the country and with the aid of the Iran hostage crisis.
That was the same year in which then-U.S. Rep. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, won the seat in the U.S. Senate he retains today. He had served what was then Iowa’s Third Congressional District since 1975, throughout Carter’s presidency.
Grassley has criticized Carter’s performance as president from time to time over the years. In 2021, as inflation began to rise, he was a guest on Fox News warning of “a return to the Carter years.”
But Grassley also has spoken more warmly of Carter personally, wishing him a happy birthday recently via Twitter “from an Iowa farmer to a Georgia farmer.”
