PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Grant County has had far more tornadoes over the past 70 years than any other local county.
Fifty-six twisters have been reported in Grant County since 1950, according to data from the National Weather Service.
In the Telegraph Herald coverage area, the second-highest total in that time belongs to Jones County, Iowa, with 35. Dubuque County has had about half as many as Grant County with 27.
“Tornadoes are relatively rare,” said Todd Shea, warning coordination meteorologist with the La Crosse, Wis., office of the weather service, which covers Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin and Clayton County in Iowa in the TH coverage area. “Numerous factors have to come together for a tornado to form, including wind flow, which can be disrupted by area terrain.”
June is the month for the most tornadoes in both Iowa and Wisconsin, while April is the leading month in Illinois.
“Some counties can go years and years without a tornado or a tornado warning, and then you can have a bad year where there are numerous touchdowns,” Shea said.
The Grant County tally since 1950 includes seven twisters that touched down during 1988 and six that struck in 1971. The last year with multiple tornadoes in Grant County was 2018, when one tornado touched down near Fennimore in May and another briefly skirted between Dickeyville and Cuba City.
Shea said several factors probably contribute to Grant County’s tornado lead among area counties.
“Besides the size of the county, Grant County has always had an active spotter network, good communication and decent terrain to track weather compared to some areas,” he said. “More eyes out there tend to (result in) more tornadoes reported and documented.”
Iowa averages about 48 tornadoes per year, Illinois 64 and Wisconsin 23, according to the weather service.
William Gallus, a professor of meteorology at Iowa State University, said there could be another explanation for the discrepancy of tornado reports among area counties.
“I would theorize that if there are counties that seem to have less tornadoes than others, the main two factors are simply that our database does not go back nearly far enough — 70 years is not far — and there were less people around to document tornadoes — especially weak tornadoes — prior to about 1995, when storm chasing became a much-more popular hobby,” he said.
He said terrain could also make a difference in the number of tornado reports.
“There is some chance that counties with lots of trees and hills may have fewer reports just because it is harder to see tornadoes from as far a distance away in those regions,” he said.
Brenda Leonard, the coordinator of Jones County Emergency Management, remarked about her county’s total: “I don’t know that I would call it surprising. It seems like we do have a tornado at least every other year.”
Leonard said her tornado-related surprise came on the night of June 28, 2017.
“We had three touch the county — one on the northwest corner, one on the northern border and one in the southeast corner of the county,” she said.