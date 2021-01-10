Online caregiving courses are set to begin later this month.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers of Adults with Chronic Conditions” is a six-week course from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offering tips on stress reduction, improved communication, resource access and other topics for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions, according to a press release.
One series will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on six Mondays starting on Jan. 25. Another series of the program will be held on six Tuesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 2.
The courses will be held online, and the cost is $35 per person or $40 per couple.
Register online at https://bit.ly/2L8o5Gp.