DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said a multi-agency investigation led to the arrest Monday of Darlington man on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Juan Velazquez-Lopez, 56, could face additional charges, according to the Darlington Police Department.
A press release states that the police, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 8:40 a.m. Monday at a residence on Keep Street.
“The warrant was executed following an investigation by the Darlington Police Department into alleged possession and distribution of child pornography at the residence,” the release states.
Velazquez-Lopez then was arrested. The release notes that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI also assisted with the investigation.