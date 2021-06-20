All of the tri-state’s congressional delegation voted to make Juneteenth a national holiday last week.
Juneteenth is the celebration of news arriving to Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that slavery had ended and that they were legally free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation technically ended their enslavement.
President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday that made Juneteenth a national holiday.
The bill passed the U.S. Senate unanimously.
There, U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; and Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., were among the co-sponsors.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., notably voted in favor after his reluctance had kept the bill from passing by unanimous consent last year. Last week, he gave up that fight ahead of the 2021 celebration of the holiday this weekend.
“While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter,” Johnson said in a statement.
In the House of Representatives, it passed 415-14, with all of the “no” votes coming from Republicans.
U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., were among the co-sponsors of the bill in their chamber.
“It’s fitting we finally establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday to appropriately recognize the significance of this moment in our nation’s long journey toward freedom and justice for all — a road we still travel today,” Bustos said in a statement. “From brazen attacks on voting rights, to deep disparities in Black maternal health and COVD-19-related care, discrimination in education and beyond, it’s clear we still have work to do to root out systemic racism.”
U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Ron Kind, D-Wis., also voted in favor of the bill.
Big week for Iowa Democrats
Several Iowa Democrats made announcements last week related to high-profile seats up for grabs in 2022.
Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, shared a video announcing his gubernatorial bid. In it, the third-term representative spoke to the need for unity in the state.
“No matter the differences, we’re all looking for solutions to our common struggles, a search for the same things,” he said. “A safe community to live and raise our families, opportunities to succeed no matter where you live or where you come from, the chance to look beyond the next paycheck and start planning for the next generation, working for a better life, for a better Iowa. That’s what unites us.”
Smith is the first Democrat to publicly announce a gubernatorial bid.
The Republican Party of Iowa mocked Smith’s video for featuring scenes of people working wheat and potato farms, rather than corn and soybeans, which Iowa is more known for.
“Ras Smith formally announced today what we’ve all known for some time: that he’s running for governor,” read a party press release. “But for all his time planning, it seems he needed more time planning.”
After his ad debuted, Smith tweeted: “From DBQ to Sioux City, Iowans are ready to look at old problems with new eyes and build community.”
The Tweet featured a photo of Smith with Bill and Kyle Stumpf, of Dubuque, who are regulars at area political events.
Smith is no stranger to the area, having campaigned for other Democrats in their runs. He was a featured speaker at an October event in Dubuque for Biden, alongside then-U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. During the pandemic, Smith also appeared virtually on Iowa Rep. Lindsay James’ weekly legislative session videos.
Dubuque County native Finkenauer cheered Smith’s announcement: “With great intro from @rasforiowa the race has begun to replace our governor who continues to divide & leave working families behind. Hope feels so good.”
Finkenauer also lauded a statement from Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Cedar Rapids, that she was “seriously considering” a run for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat held by Hinson, who unseated Finkenauer.
For her part, Finkenauer has not announced any political plans but is rumored to be considering a run for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
Wisconsin redistricting panel launches portal
The Wisconsin People’s Maps Commission — the nonpartisan group formed by Gov. Tony Evers to “ensure representation from across all of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts” in forming a state redistricting proposal — announced an online portal to collect public input in the process.
“After months of testimony from folks in nearly every corner of the state, we need the same kind of turnout for the map-drawing process,” said PMC Chair Chris Ford in a press release. “Having direct feedback from communities will help us draw fair, impartial maps.”
Submissions can be made at portal.wisconsin-mapping.org.
The commission is responsible for presenting a map for Evers to propose. Redistricting is still the responsibility of the Legislature.
Calendar
7 p.m. Monday, June 21 — U.S. Sens. Durbin and Duckworth will host a Facebook Live question-and-answer session for constituents to discuss COVID-19 recovery, infrastructure investments, supporting working families and any other federal issues. Illinois residents with questions can submit them on the event page, posted to both senators’ Facebook pages.