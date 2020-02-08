EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Students rushed into a classroom on Friday morning, grabbing fabric and flipping on sewing machines.
They steadily ran the fabric back and forth as the needles rapidly stitched together materials. Slowly, the fabric was transformed into something that would create warmth and protection.
If something as simple as a cotton pouch could save a life, the students wanted to do all they could to help.
“I think (sewing) can help me in the future, and it’s just going toward a good cause with helping the animals in Australia.” said Tierney Miller, a seventh grader. “The animals are being affected by the fires, and this is going to help with the animals.”
For the past few weeks, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grade students in the East Dubuque school district have been cutting, pinning and sewing cotton pouches for joey kangaroos, joey koalas, long-nosed bandicoots and other at-risk animals in Australia.
After Kelsey Hammons, an art teacher, saw posts online about people making pouches to protect baby kangaroos that lost their mothers during the blazing fires ravaging the island continent, she decided to help.
So she contacted Alaine Jamison, a former East Dubuque family and consumer science teacher.
Together they have been able to gather old T-shirts and other materials made of cotton or flannel to make pouches to send to Wildcare Australia Inc. next week.
“Many of the mothers did not survive the fires, and I guess these babies need to be kept in the pouches for warmth and protection,” Jamison said. “They made different sizes to accommodate different-aged joeys.”
Jamison said not only is this an important project to help the animals, but it also allows students to learn the basics of sewing — a skill no longer taught in the East Dubuque school district.
“It’s a disappointment to a lot of people that they can’t take these classes,” she said. “They have very limited electives.”
But students said they have loved having the opportunity to learn to sew and help animals in need.
“I get to be with my friends, and it’s just really fun to learn,” Tierney said.
Hammons said although the school district no longer offers family and consumer science classes, this project has allowed students to at least try sewing while also giving back.
“They love it,” she said. “They’re learning something new and they love helping out.”