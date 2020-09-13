More than two dozen organizations combating hunger in Dubuque County — an issue even more pressing during the COVID-19 pandemic — have combined their resources on a Facebook page called Feed Dubuque County.
Jason Neises, community development coordinator with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, began facilitating Feed Dubuque County in early August. The page offers a place for food providers to collaborate on services and provide information on area food drives and meal giveaways.
“None of this happens by itself,” Neises said. “We’re really so lucky in Dubuque to have local organizations doing this work 365 (days a year).”
Since mid-March, food provider organizations have had biweekly phone calls to talk about use of Dubuque’s Disaster Recovery Fund and how to address food needs presented by COVID-19. The Facebook page stemmed from those conversations, Neises said.
Since Feed Dubuque County began, partner organizations have helped compile a resource guide listing food assistance resources and free meal sites. Additionally, the guide provides contact information for organizations offering services such as rent and utility assistance or mental health and substance abuse counseling.
The page also ensures services aren’t duplicated between food providers. For example, Neises said some organizations have stopped doing free meals for children since area school districts began providing them each weekday.
Neises said it’s been “eye opening” for him to see new people continually seeking out places for food over the course of the pandemic.
“The amount of people has been shocking, to be honest,” he said.
Further Feed Dubuque County collaboration has already begun as partner organizations figure out ways to continue providing meals and groceries when it gets too cold to continue having outdoor events, he said.
Tom Townsend, treasurer of the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, said the Labor Harvest was giving out boxes of groceries on the second Saturday of the month pre-pandemic. Now, it delivers boxes of groceries twice per week.
“I think there’s still a real need,” he said. “There’s still a lot of people in really bad shape.”
At its peak, the Labor Harvest gave out 100 food boxes per week. The weekly average now is 50 boxes, or 4,000 pounds of groceries, Townsend said.
The Dubuque Disaster Relief Fund has made all those deliveries possible, Townsend noted, and now the Labor Harvest has been collaborating with other Feed Dubuque County partners on how to continue feeding the community.
“It has been interesting,” he said. “Places we used to look at as our competition, we’re now trying to work together.”
Josh Jasper, president and CEO of Resources Unite, said the Facebook page has been a good place to see what other organizations are doing and share information with one another.
Resources Unite — which has also placed an emphasis on helping people with rent and utilities during the pandemic — has had a food pantry at its Dubuque office for three years, Jasper said. Since the pandemic began, it has started five pantries in more rural areas like Farley and Balltown to make sure everyone has access to healthy food.
The organization has also been holding Friday mobile food pantries with food donations from St. Stephens Food Bank, he said. Around 9,000 pounds of food was given away at the most recent mobile pantry at Penn Place Apartments.
COVID-19 has broadened the demographic of people in need of food beyond the working poor, Jasper said.
“It’s expanded into the working class and middle class who are now unemployed,” he said.
Though Feed Dubuque County has focused on food in the wake of the pandemic, Neises noted area organizations have been providing the area food for decades.
“We have a very philanthropic and generous community,” he said. “This is an everyday occurrence in Dubuque.”