The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Derrick W. Dean, 30, of Zwingle, Iowa, was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in rural Dubuque on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation and child endangerment. Court documents state that Dean assaulted Krystin N. Cady, 28, at their residence Friday in the presence of their 4-year-old daughter.
- Kennedee M. Pitzen-Mick, 20, of Galena, Ill., was arrested at about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging third-degree criminal mischief.
- Shannon L. Towne, 42, of 1897 Clarke Drive, No. 1, was arrested at about 2:35 p.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Towne assaulted Daisy A. Towne, 39, of the same address.
- Erin M. Eversoll, 37, of 2539 Traut Terrace, No. 3, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 17th and White streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated.
- Joseph D. Kyles, 26, of 1005 Locust St., No. 4, was arrested at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation-aggravated, domestic assault with strangulation-simple and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Kyles assaulted Roynicka E. Evans, 20, of the same address.
- Thomas J. Brandt, 24, of 8132 Hidden Valley Road, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Friday on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and driving while barred.
- Best Buy, 801 Wacker Drive, on Tuesday reported the theft of a camera worth $649.99 on Oct. 11 from the store.
- Randy J. Hinderman, 64, of 1540 Kane St., reported credit card fraud resulting in the loss of $6,192.69 at 4:10 p.m. Monday.