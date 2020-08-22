News in your town

Staff quarantine prompts Platteville Schools Board to delay opening of 2 schools

Busy Dyersville intersection to reopen in fall

Bellevue officials consider pursuing new comprehensive plan -- 43 years after last one

1 injured in crash outside of Dubuque

16 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 8 more in Jo Daviess County

Local generational farmers look at changes, challenges in industry

Police: Man arrested for 8th OWI outside of Hazel Green

1 injured when UTV rear-ended by vehicle near Shullsburg

UD crews lend hand to Iowa college's staff dealing with derecho damage

Regional blood center adds Dubuque donation day to help address derecho impacts

Spokesman for governor defends delay in announcement of Iowa data flaw

Educators offer advice for new, socially distant school year

Reynolds requests farmer-specific disaster designation for 57 counties, including Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson, Jones

Iowa ignores White House task force advice on virus response; report calls for masks, bar closures, other measures in metros including Dubuque

CORRECTED: 13 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 8 more in Clayton County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)