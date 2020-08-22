ANDREW, Iowa — As with many stops on her most recent tour, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, spent much of her visit to the Cornelius Seed Corn Company on Friday discussing reverberations from the derecho storm nearly two weeks ago.
The company’s production facility and surrounding fields sit outside Andrew — southwest of Bellevue — just north of the devastating storm’s most significant path of damage. But members of the four generations of the Cornelius clan, and staff, said impacts would ripple throughout the agricultural sector.
“(Sellers of our product) said for basically anyone along the Highway 30/Interstate 80 corridor, we’re talking all of their bins destroyed, their buildings destroyed, their crops flat. We’re extraordinarily fortunate right here, but we’re definitely impacted on our sales team.”
Ernst said the storm’s destruction of so much storage infrastructure was a focus for her relief concerns.
“Even though demand might be lower because of the destruction of crops, we’ll still need that ready for next year,” she said.
James pointed out that inventory of those grain bins in question was going to be a problem due to the pandemic.
“Some of the bin manufacturers, too, had been limiting their production due to COVID,” he told the senator. “Most of the sizes aren’t in stock.”
As of Monday morning, Ernst acknowledged that President Donald Trump had only signed off on individual aid for residents of Linn County. Ernst said it was up to those local governments to submit required information to state and federal officials.
Ernst said she had just finished a call about federal coronavirus relief, discussing what Republicans “might be able to work with Democrats on,” including child care.
“We want to be able to offer those supports so moms and dads can go back to work, and if those children are in a virtual learning type scenario, they are able to have those supports at a child care center rather than being home, alone, trying to tackle various assignments through virtual learning,” she said.
While he had Ernst’s ear, Will Cornelius asked the senator’s help pressuring the Environmental Protection Agency to make a decision on the re-registration of Dicamba — a powerful herbicide, which has been embroiled in litigation and controversy in recent years.
Its potential to run into fields of plants not protected by a resistant trait engineered into target crops has led to the EPA only approving it for two-year stretches, pending review. The latest sunset was this year.
“We were making plans in January, what to grow this year, for what we’re going to sell in 2022,” Will said. “Having these short timelines leads to a lot of uncertainty, inventory issues. If she can get these registrations done quicker, on a timeline that makes sense for ag, it would really help.”
Ernst’s Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield also had been touring areas impacted by derecho damage this week, but her campaign did not respond to a request for comment.