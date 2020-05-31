In a 15-hour span in April, a teen stole two vehicles and a loaded gun that he then shot into a Dubuque residence associated with a rival gang and, after he was taken into custody, faked an illness, assaulted his transport driver and briefly escaped, according to police.
Dairein D. Dean, 17, of Potosi, Wis., now is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault causing injury, reckless use of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, first-degree theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and escape from custody.
Court documents indicate that the string of incidents started at about 2:45 a.m. April 27. Dean was in a vehicle with four other minors when he stole a pickup truck from outside of the residence of Richard U. Jacobs, 74, of 2290 Theda Drive. City traffic cameras show the stolen truck following the first vehicle over Julien Dubuque Bridge toward East Dubuque, Ill. It would be found abandoned later near Frentress Lake.
Documents state that Dean and one of the other minors broke into vehicles in downtown East Dubuque. Three days later, Jason M. Welu, 47, of East Dubuque, reported that his loaded, 9 mm handgun had been stolen from his vehicle.
Dean then allegedly stole another pickup from Peace Pipe Lane in East Dubuque and headed back to Dubuque at about 4:05 a.m.
Documents state that Dean and three other minors drove to the alley east of the 2200 block of Jackson Street because they were “going to see the Opps,” a reference to a rival gang. Dean and two of the minors exited, put masks over their faces and entered a backyard on Jackson Street, where Dean pulled out a handgun and shot repeatedly. The teens then returned to the stolen pickup.
“Once inside the Chevy, Dean was waving the gun around and stated, ‘This whole thing is empty now because I unloaded this whole thing,’” documents state.
Police reported that the teens later said “they were shooting at the house of some guys who had ‘shot up’” one of the teens’ residence at 515 Pickett St. Isaiah D. Bogovich, 18, who at the time lived at 2257 Jackson St., pleaded guilty earlier this year to a range of charges that included shooting at people gathered on the porch of 515 Pickett and inside the residence in July.
In regards to the Jackson Street shooting, police responded to the area of Jackson and East 24th at 4:30 a.m. after gunshots were reported, but they were unable to find evidence that shots had been fired. At 6:30 a.m., Kobin B. Thomas, 23, of 2255 Jackson St., called police after finding a bullet hole in an upstairs window. Police also found an impact mark on a nearby brick and five spent 9 mm shell casings in a nearby yard.
About six and a half hours later, police located Dean driving the stolen pickup and found Welu’s stolen handgun — now empty — under the front passenger seat, documents state. He was taken into custody.
At 5:45 p.m. that day, Dean was being taken to Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora when he told his transport driver, Kirk L. Authier, 62, that he was car sick. Documents state that Authier pulled into Kwik Star, 2685 Dodge St., removed Dean’s hand shackles and escorted him to the bathroom. When Dean exited the bathroom stall, he had removed leg shackles as well. Dean shoved Authier, who pulled the teen to the ground, but Dean was able to escape.
He later was found in the 2600 block of Mineral Street. Authier suffered knee and hand injuries during the incident.