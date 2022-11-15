Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque, Peosta and Maquoketa, Iowa.
A wellness business that features IV nutritional therapy will be expanding into Peosta.
Stephanie Grutz and Alex Goerdt plan to open a new facility at 7407 Thunder Valley Drive, across from Jumble Coffee. The building currently is under construction with the hopes of opening by April.
“We’ve been looking for years (for a new location) and patiently waiting for the right place to pop up,” Grutz said. “We really wanted to be on the highway, since a lot of our clients drive an hour and a half away, from Cedar Rapids, the Quad Cities and Wisconsin. When we saw Darkbird (Taphouse) go up, we thought, ‘Gosh, this is perfect.’ Peosta is booming right now. It’s the perfect location for new growth.”
Grutz and Goerdt have been operating since 2016 at 4855 Asbury Road in Dubuque with three entities: Vive IV Therapy, which provides IV nutrient infusions; Balance Integrative Health & Wellness, a clinic focused on healing the root cause of health concerns; and Select Balance, which offers nutritional supplements.
Goerdt said the Peosta facility primarily will focus on Vive IV Therapy services, though the other two entities also will be featured.
“People want to be proactive with their health and continue to feel better,” Goerdt said. “We offer specialty services to get them feeling better.”
Grutz, who is a certified nurse practitioner, said IV therapy is a way to deliver nutrients directly into the veins so the body better absorbs those nutrients. She said she found success with IV therapy herself after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.
“When I was doing it in 2016, there wasn’t many places in the Midwest offering IV therapy,” she said. “But now there are a lot of places popping up. It’s really focusing on the root cause of care, whether you’re healthy and want to continue being healthy or get a certain illness treatment.”
In addition to providing IV therapy in the Peosta facility, Grutz said, the space also will include an oxygen chamber, sauna and detox foot baths. She added that they also plan to have a patio space for people who wish to do their IV therapy outside.
The building also will feature space for organic hair care, and the building’s second level can be used as an event area.
While Grutz and Goerdt plan to take up about 6,000 square feet of the new building, an additional 1,500 square feet will be available for a tenant. Grutz and Goerdt also will have room to manage their supplement line.
“We are very limited with our space in Dubuque,” Goerdt added. “With the new facility, we pretty much quadrupled our space.”
Dubuque’s Vive IV Therapy location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. The business can be reached at 563-284-2422.
Mother and daughter celebrate one year of Dubuque store
A mother and daughter are celebrating one year of their Dubuque store and hope to continue seeing success.
Vickie Klinkhammer and her daughter, Alice Klinkhammer, opened Mercantile on Main, 962 Main St., in November of last year. The store focuses on giving local artists a place to sell their products.
“Both of us are artists, as well,” Alice Klinkhammer said. “We know how hard it is to get your name out there. We wanted to open this as a place for vendors to come and sell.”
The Klinkhammers previously managed Central Avenue Mercantile at 1902 Central Ave. before deciding to start their own store as business owners.
Mercantile on Main started with around 12 vendors, Alice Klinkhammer said, and the business now has 17 vendors with hopes to increase to 20. Vickie Klinkhammer sells items featuring her photography, and Alice Klinkhammer sells her canvas paintings.
The Klinkhammers said they have seen an increase in sales for themselves and other vendors since the move to Main Street, crediting the higher foot traffic at their current location.
“I love working with my daughter,” Vickie Klinkhammer said. “We get along great. A majority of the time, we have a lot of fun. I also love talking with customers when they come in. It’s really been a fun experience for us.”
Mercantile on Main is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The store can be reached at 563-587-8388.
Maquoketa couple renaming, relocating gym
A Maquoketa couple will relocate and rename their CrossFit gym, with plans to open the space early next year.
Spencer and Sammy Scar, owners of Cardinal CrossFit, plan to relocate their gym to 118 E. Pleasant St., next to the old Mitchell-Maskrey Mill building. The couple also will rename their business Timber City Fitness.
“We’re just looking forward to the new opportunity and a bigger space,” Sammy said. “It’s a better location (and) more visibility for the location in general. We’re excited for a new beginning.”
The Scars opened Cardinal CrossFit in July 2019 at 609 Myatt Drive, where they have operated since.
“We were both college athletes,” Sammy said. “We have competitive spirits and like group atmospheres and using that energy in a positive way when working out. My husband was part of a CrossFit gym prior to moving to Maquoketa, but when we moved to town, there was nothing like that in town besides the (YMCA).”
The gym has grown over the years to about 50 members, she said, and having 10 people in a class at a time can be “snug.”
After hearing about plans to tear down the structure at 118 E. Pleasant St., Sammy said, she and her husband decided to renovate the space into a new gym. If the renovation process goes as planned, she said, the new gym will be open by New Year’s Day.
The new space will allow for 15 to 20 people in a class. While still focusing on being a CrossFit gym, the Scars also plan to have boot-camp-style classes multiple times per week.
Sammy said they also hope to have the gym available as a fitness facility when classes are not going on, so people can work out during the day on their own schedule.
“Hopefully, we’ll just have more opportunities for everyone,” she said.
Cardinal CrossFit offers classes at 5:15 and 6:15 a.m., as well as 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. on weekdays. The business can be reached at 641-740-1195 and found online at cardinal-crossfit.triib.com.
