DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man recently pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and forgery.
Juan Velazquez-Lopez, 57, was arrested in December on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in Lafayette County Circuit Court to three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of forgery. The remaining counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to court records.
The Darlington Police Department previously said the police, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant on Dec. 30 at a residence on Keep Street following an investigation into the possession and distribution of child porn from that location.
Velazquez-Lopez was arrested. The release noted that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI also assisted with the investigation.
A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet, according to online records.