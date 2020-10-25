PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Crawford County study group tasked with researching and proposing regulations aimed at concentrated animal feeding operations has reached its deadline, but due to meeting cancellations tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been unable to fulfill its directive.
County leaders have to date rejected a proposal to extend a one-year moratorium enacted last December on the construction of new CAFOs within unincorporated areas, aimed at giving the study group time to determine if additional restrictions were necessary to protect water and air quality and public health.
“We have lots of really valuable natural resources, particularly vulnerable to contamination,” said Forest Jahnke, program coordinator of Crawford Stewardship Project, who assisted the group. “It would have been good to consider a little bit more and discuss among the committee.”
CAFOs are facilities that house more than 1,000 animal units — which equates to about 700 dairy cows, 1,000 beef cattle or 2,500 hogs.
With the moratorium’s expiration in two months, prospective CAFO operators could apply for county permits to erect new facilities before the county board considers any ordinances proposed by the study group.
Area residents have expressed concern that continued large-scale agricultural development in the Driftless area — a geologic region with fractured bedrock — will lead to water contamination with nitrates and bacteria.
A majority of study group members requested the moratorium be extended for an additional year while they complete their research, but — before reading the report — the county’s land conservation committee voted, 3-2, against doing so and has not forwarded the matter to the county supervisors for further consideration.
Committee Chairman David Olson could not be reached for comment.
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Cornford cast the tie-breaking vote against extending the moratorium. He is unsure what will come of the report but said the county board is unlikely to take up the matter unless it is added to the body’s agenda by the land conservation committee.
The report provided broad findings of fact pertaining to CAFOs along with an overview of environmental regulations enacted in other Wisconsin communities.
“The real glitch is we don’t have a lot of the real strong county-relevant data,” said County Conservationist David Troester.
Since the moratorium took effect, the county’s single CAFO operator, Howard Roth, applied for the state permits necessary to construct a second facility about 1½ miles west of Wisconsin 131 on Harvest Lane in Wauzeka.
The plans call for the housing of 5,144 sows, 48 boars and 2,968 gilts.
Roth awaits state approval before he applies for the required county permits. However, due to pandemic-related disruptions to the pork industry, he said the future of the facility is uncertain.
Roth said, under present circumstances, construction is unlikely to commence before 2022.
He believes the moratorium was enacted in violation of state law but has not decided what course of action he would take if the county board renews it.
Staff attorneys with Midwest Environmental Advocates, an environmental law center based in Madison, have stated that successful legal challenges to a temporary moratorium are unlikely.
Roth, who is president of National Pork Producers Council, said he does not worry only about his business but also for other farmers.
“We have to increase our size, or we have to go out of business,” he said.
Troester assured the county board that protecting groundwater does not have to come at the expense of farmers’ livelihoods.
“We’re trying to find a balance where we can have successful agriculture and clean drinking water,” he said.