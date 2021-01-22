A Dubuque home sustained $30,000 to $50,000 worth of damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to initial estimates.
The Dubuque Fire Department responded at about 7:15 p.m. to a fire at 711 Carriage Hill Drive, Chief Rick Steines said.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire in the attic, which eventually caused the ceiling over the garage to collapse. Within about 30 minutes, they had the blaze under control.
"The fire appears to be pretty much contained in the attic," Steines said at about 7:50 p.m.
He said the sole occupant of the house at the time of the blaze reported seeing the lights flicker and smelling smoke. The occupant was able to exit the house and was being checked for smoke inhalation Friday evening, Steines said.
Steines said the Dubuque fire marshal was on his way to the scene to investigate but that the fire appeared to have started in the attic.
The Farley Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The blaze was the second Dubuque firefighters battled on Friday.
Not long after 4 p.m., they responded to 2571 Jackson St. and found a small fire on an enclosed rear porch on the second story of the building, Steines said.
There were no injuries, and crews put the fire out right away, he said. Damage was mostly contained to the porch.
He said it was initially suspected that smoking materials played a role in the blaze but that it was still being investigated.