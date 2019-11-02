PRESTON, Iowa — Easton Valley Community Schools canceled classes Friday in the wake of a social media threat involving a weapon, but officials said classes will resume as normal Monday.
One student, who is younger than 18 and whose name has not been released, was taken into custody in relation to the incident.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was notified by Easton Valley administration at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday.
“We were able to identify the juvenile making the threat, based on Snapchat account information, as well as other information received from concerned community members that had observed the post,” the release states.
Police arrived at the student’s home at about 11 p.m., took the juvenile into custody and then transported the student to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
“The weapon and mask portrayed in the social media post were found,” the release states.
Officials canceled classes so authorities could be “assured no one else is involved,” the release states.
On Friday afternoon, Easton Valley announced that classes would resume Monday, stating that “through our collaborative efforts with law enforcement and other authorities, we have determined that it is safe to resume our normal schedule.”