Cal Cain, of East Dubuque, Ill. votes at the East Dubuque High School on Tuesday.

 Dave Kettering

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque residents elected a new mayor and two new council members Tuesday, along with reelecting two incumbents.

Former City Council Member John Digman, the only candidate for the mayoral post, won the seat with 242 votes in Tuesday’s election.

