Three weeks ago, if Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook would have been asked how the venue was emerging from the COVID-19 storm, he might have offered an optimistic response.
“I would have said that things were looking great,” he said. “We had shows getting booked. We were ready to go.”
However, as the landscape of the pandemic continues to prove itself unstable, Cook admitted to wishing he could foretell the future.
“Things just keep changing, and from one minute to the next,” he said. “One day, the (COVID-19) numbers are down, and the next they’re up. I wish I had a crystal ball.”
Cook and a limited number of Five Flags staff returned to the venue this week for the first time since shutting down March 12 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Five Flags will host the Dueling Dogs World Championships today through Sunday. The event features canines competing in aquatic feats.
That has meant readying the arena for its first guests since “The Price is Right Live!” on March 10.
“In many ways, it’s the perfect event for our venue to start with,” Cook said. “Pre-registration of participants has been limited to 100. Most dog leashes run at approximately 6 feet in length, so social distancing will automatically be able to happen. The competing dogs and owners can only travel one way to get on and off of the pool deck.”
Five Flags staff worked closely with venue and event management company ASM Global to establish its sanitation protocol efforts. Dubbed VenueShield, Cook said this will include disinfecting and sanitizing all handles and surface areas frequently. Most doors will be propped open, and drinking fountains will remain off.
While face masks won’t be required, they will be supplied and highly encouraged, Cook said.
“This event gives our staff who feel comfortable returning a good opportunity to implement VenueShield protocols,” he said. “It’s not really a spectator-heavy event. If we were starting with a concert, I think I would be a lot more nervous.”
Five Flags Marketing Manager Jesse Gavin said while the event is free and open to the public (though not to noncompeting dogs), organizers only anticipate about 200 to 300 in attendance. Seating will be limited to the arena’s balcony, which normally seats 800, offering ample space for patrons to spread out.
“We’re also limiting festivities,” Gavin said. “There won’t be any concessions, but people will be able to bring beverages if they’d like.”
Cook said he is eager to see people come through the doors of Five Flags again after upwards of 30 shows had been postponed or canceled, resulting in an estimated revenue loss of $200,000.
However, some of that might be able to be recouped, Cook said.
“When things started shutting down, we were on the phone seeing if we could rebook shows for the fall or spring,” Cook said. “A lot depends on the route that traveling shows take, but we also made sure we were trying to get new shows lined up. A lot of other venues have stopped booking and are just waiting to see what happens. But you can’t do that. You have to keep moving.”