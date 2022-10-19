MAQUOKETA, Iowa — After a crowd of people this week shared their opinions about the presence of two flags in a high school classroom, Maquoketa Community School Board members took no action on the adoption of a state-required employee expression policy.
Board members voted unanimously to table the second reading of the proposed policy to allow time to gather feedback from administrators in the district’s schools who would be charged with implementing it.
“We are not the educators on the line, and I think what we’ve done is bring up some really good points that perhaps need to be discussed further before we make a decision,” said Board Vice President Mary Herring.
Last month, board members unanimously approved the first reading of the policy, which states that classroom displays should be “primarily focused on curriculum.” It also states that employee expression, including activity on social media, that “has an adverse impact on district operations” can be subject to discipline, “up to and including termination.”
The approval of the employee expression policy was already on the board’s agenda to bring the district into compliance with state law.
Ahead of last month’s meeting, however, district administrators also heard from a parent concerned about the presence of flags supporting LGBTQ+ Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement in the classroom of Maquoketa High School English teacher Mykah Kennedy. The flags have hung in Kennedy’s classroom since she began teaching in the district three years ago.
At this week’s school board meeting, more than 25 parents, students, alumni and community members addressed the board on the subject of the flags and the proposed policy.
Naryah Moore-Dilworth, who graduated from Maquoketa High School in 2018 and is Black, said seeing a Black Lives Matter flag in a classroom could have increased her sense of “acceptance and belongingness” during high school.
“That little tiny thing of a flag being in a classroom would make me feel better … and maybe, just in that one classroom, feel like I can speak up,” she said.
Darla Chappell, however, said she felt the flags should be removed from the classroom to create a neutral environment where students will not feel pressured to agree with a teacher’s beliefs.
“The teacher is an employee of the Maquoketa Community School District and, as such, is hired to teach English,” she said. “She is, of course, allowed her personal beliefs but on her personal time and in her personal space.”
Others argued that the flags send political messages and address social and moral issues that students should learn from parents or guardians, not teachers.
“I don’t believe the classroom is a place to display your politics,” said attendee Luke Haan.
Kennedy said she feels the flags support the district’s nondiscrimination policy by ensuring that all students, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, have access to a safe and inclusive education.
“I feel as though it is necessary for my students to be able to know immediately that I am someone they can trust and talk to,” she said.
Alliza Gambleton, who has two children attending Maquoketa High School, said she feels the flags should be allowed to remain in Kennedy’s classroom.
“Taking these flags down after three years of hanging will send a negative message to these students of color and the LGBTQ community … and will have a negative impact on a population that is already vulnerable to experiencing anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts,” she said.
Other attendees questioned whether a policy requiring that classroom displays be “primarily focused on curriculum” would forbid teachers from displaying holiday and seasonal decorations, family pictures or posters of school sports teams and clubs.
School Board Member Tom Miller said he would prefer to remove the sentence about curriculum-focused displays from the policy, as that sentence originally was not part of the state-recommended language for implementing employee expression policies.
“I don’t know that our policy is really enforceable the way we have it written,” he said.
School Board President Mike Hayward said he felt the sentence helps “narrow the scope” of any future decisions the board might need to make about the appropriateness of classroom displays by providing a standard to which all displays would be compared.
Board members ultimately voted to table the discussion and seek feedback on the proposed policy from district administrators.
“We have to look and see, does (the display) create more harm than it does good? I think that’s kind of what we have to weigh out,” said Board Member Terry Creegan. “To be overly restrictive is not necessarily a good thing.”
Other area districts are at different stages in considering such a policy. Dubuque Community School District officials told the Telegraph Herald that the matter could come before its school board “within in the next few months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.