When Jeanne Powers excitedly told her mother in the summer of 1967 that Brendan Quann had proposed, the response she got didn’t surprise Jeanne, because she knew her mother was kidding.
“She said, ‘What would a fancy New Yorker want with an Iowa farm girl?,’” laughed Jeanne, now 78. “She was joking, because she loved Brendan. She had known him even before I did.”
Brendan, now 81, a Brooklyn, N.Y., native, was a fellow cadet and close friend of Jeanne’s brother Jim at West Point (N.Y.) Military Academy.
At the same moment Jeanne was in the family kitchen with her mother, Brendan was out in the barn with her father, Phil, asking for permission to marry his daughter.
“He was a man of few words,” Brendan said. “I just remember asking him, and he kind of nodded and said, ‘I guess that would be all right.’”
The couple married on Oct. 28, 1967, and will celebrate 55 years together this fall.
Brendan and Jeanne first met when Jim introduced them at an Army-Air Force football game in Chicago in 1963, but the meeting was brief, as the cadets had to return to the East Coast.
“Jim and I were roommates at West Point,” Brendan said. “After graduation, we went to Ranger school together, then were both assigned to Fort Lewis (Wash.), and then we both went to Vietnam together.”
On May 26, 1967, Capt. James Powers, Jeanne’s brother, was killed in Vietnam, and Brendan accompanied his friend’s remains back to the U.S.
It was only the third time Jeanne and Brendan had seen each other, but the feelings of love were already there.
Brendan proposed when he made a visit to Dubuque later that summer.
“We were at my brother Dave’s drag race,” Jeanne said. “By that time, I was very much in love (with Brendan). While we were there, he proposed, which was really a surprise because of everything that happened that year.”
The couple moved eight times in the first nine years of their marriage. Brendan, still in the military, attended law school at University of Iowa, working at the Rock Island (Ill.) Arsenal during school breaks. Upon completion of his studies, he served in the JAG (Judge Advocate General’s) Corps.
He and Jeanne settled in Dubuque in 1976 and raised five children: Philip, Courtney Quann Pederson, Jim, Maureen and Mary Kathleen Debrabandere.
Brendan, who retired from the Army as a major, worked for the law firm of O’Connor and Thomas for 40 years. Jeanne, who received the Telegraph Herald’s First Citizen Award in 2010, has volunteered extensively for Holy Family Catholic Schools, Dubuque Museum of Art, Riverview Center, Mount Pleasant Home, New Melleray Abbey gift shop and the Mercy Service Club, among many others.
“She has done so much for the community,” said Mary Kathleen, of Odenton, Md. “Years ago, she went around door to door and got thousands of signatures to save some trees they were going to take down. That’s how hard she works at it.”
Brendan and Jeanne both said their commitment to each other has been the linchpin of their marriage.
“Commitment and friendship,” Jeanne said. “Starting out as friends and letting love develop. I never thought of not making it work. We’ve enjoyed each other, and have fun with each other.”
Brendan said that doesn’t mean it’s always smooth sailing.
“You handle the good times and the bad times,” he said. “Everyone has things happen that are challenges in life — sickness or death or sorrow of some sort, or any number of things. But if you’re committed, you’re committed. And we were both very committed.”
Their children said they demonstrated that commitment through their actions.
“It wasn’t just about teaching the lesson,” Courtney, of Chicago, Ill., said. “It was about living the lesson.”
Maureen said that commitment also extends to their family.
“My dad was really a rising star in the military,” she said. “He was moving up fast. But my parents decided that moving around so much wasn’t good for the family.”
Maureen, who lives in Dubuque, experiences her parents’ kindness toward others almost every day.
“They go for a coffee run every morning,” she said. “They’ll stop and deliver a cup of coffee for me. They just do so many kind things for people.”
Courtney said her father’s positivity has also had an impact on his family and others around him.
“He always has this mindset of getting back in the game if there’s a setback,” he said. “He’s always looking for the upside of things, and figuring out how to create that upside.”
Maureen said her parents gave her and all of her siblings an incredible gift.
“The best gift they could have given us was their love and support for each other,” she said. “I have never seen my mom enter a room when my dad didn’t stand up and acknowledge her. I’ve never seen him not open the car door for her. My mom would always lay out his clothes for him the night before. It was a very supportive dynamic where they truly think of what brings the other person happiness.”
Mary Kathleen said she never heard her parents speak harshly to each other, and that the respect and affection they have for each other, and for the city they call home, is apparent.
“They’re just amazing humans,” she said. “They’re always thinking of others, from doing volunteer work to dropping off baked goods for someone they think needs a pick-me-up. The love they have for each other and their family is the same love they have for their community.”
