EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — When Brandon Hill looks back on his high school years, he’s particularly proud of how he’s grown and changed during that time.
“I’m a lot happier with who I am now. I have a lot better friends, and I’m more involved, and that gives me a better sense of community,” said Brandon, 18, who will graduate from East Dubuque High School on Friday.
He navigated a challenging senior year when his mother, Nikki Hill, was diagnosed with breast cancer about a year ago and underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. She will receive immunotherapy until August and also is recovering from a hip replacement.
Brandon drove his mother to and from many of her treatment sessions in Dubuque, in between completing his schoolwork and extracurricular activities.
“I just had to basically put my nose to the grindstone and keep working,” he said. “Obviously, it’s scary with your mom being diagnosed with cancer, but everyone did a great job remaining optimistic.”
Nikki said Brandon’s sense of humor and quick wit played a huge part in maintaining that positive outlook.
“He loves cracking people up and bringing joy to other people, which I love,” she said.
At East Dubuque High School, Brandon played golf and baseball, participated in Scholastic Bowl and dragon boating, played drums in the band and was part of the student section at basketball games.
“The student section was a lot of fun … to just make a lot of noise and be crazy and get praise for it,” he said. “If you can get any reaction out of the other team or make your team feel better, it just feels really great, and we managed to make that happen a few times, which was something I loved.”
This summer also will mark his fourth year as a tour guide at Long Hollow Canopy Tours, in Elizabeth, a job he said helped him become more confident and outgoing.
In the fall, Brandon will attend Illinois State University and plans to study business while completing a sports marketing internship with the university’s football team. One day, he hopes to work for a professional sports team like the Minnesota Vikings.
“The dream is to be in some kind of front office management of a sports team, to be able to work with the team and have something at my job that I can be rooting for and that I’m super passionate about,” he said.
Brenden Harbaugh, an East Dubuque High School science teacher who taught Brandon in multiple classes, described him as a gifted student with strong critical thinking skills who will excel in the business world.
“The future’s wide open for Brandon,” Harbaugh said. “With his skills, his happy-go-lucky personality and great sense of humor, and just his overall intelligence, he can basically write his own path. I think he’ll be successful in whatever he chooses.”
