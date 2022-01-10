When Lenny Young was 16, his friend asked out Mags Hartig before he could.
“In junior English class I sat behind Mags, and there was a guy ... across the aisle from me,” Lenny said. “The three of us did a lot of talking, and then one weekend, he took her out, and I got jealous.”
That inspired Lenny to make his move. Lenny and Mags went out the next weekend.
“We’ve been together ever since,” Lenny said, sitting beside Mags days after the Youngs’ 53rd wedding anniversary.
As a teenager, Lenny had a job working for Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Department. He maintained and prepped the softball field and kept score during games. Mags would tag along, turning the tasks into dates.
One game, an umpire didn’t show up. Lenny was called down to umpire and Mags took over the score book.
“We collected for both jobs, we made maybe $8 that night,” Lenny said.
Mags would also go to Lenny’s baseball games, and they’d meet to play euchre with their parents and grandparents.
After graduation, Mags went off to college at La Crosse State University, as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse was then known. She stayed for two years, studying to be a teacher, before transferring back to finish her degree at the University of Dubuque.
They were married on Jan. 4, 1969, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque.
“It was 17 below,” Mags said. “It was kind of an icy day.”
Lenny got a job at John Deere Dubuque Works, launching a 30-year career with the company, most of which he spent as a supervisor.
For a brief period, Mags taught at Wahlert High School, where she and Lenny had attended. When they started having children, she switched to substitute teaching and freelance proofreading.
In 4 1/2 years they had four daughters — Julie Wilkins, Jennifer Carr, Deb McDonnell and Barb Weber.
They vacationed primarily in cities where the Chicago Cubs were playing. The scorekeeping habit Mags picked up on her dates with Lenny stuck around. At any game they attend, Mags records the scores to keep as a souvenir of the day at the ballfield.
In the summer, the family would also spend time at a cabin in Guttenberg, fishing, hiking and biking.
“We had silly fun,” Mags said, describing lighthearted jokes and games.
The house was often open to visitors, Barb said. Deb said that Lenny and Mags are generous and giving in everything they do.
Mags and Lenny are longtime members at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque, serving on church councils and committees.
On their 40th wedding anniversary, they celebrated with the theme of faith, family and friends.
“We could add another word and that is ‘fun’,” Mags said.
They spend most of their time together, the Youngs said, doing recreational activities like golfing and bowling, to pitching in at Young-uns Preschool and Childcare Center, launched by the family 25 years ago with daughters Deb and Barb.
“Mags and I both got heavily involved in that,” Lenny said. “My goal is to get 30 at each — 30 at John Deere and 30 in childcare.”
Barb said that Lenny and Mags are around all the time. They help with maintenance projects, cooking and shopping, and use their skills to mend broken toys or blankets. They’ve been dubbed “Mr. Lenny” or “Grandpa Lenny” and “Mrs. Mags” or “Grandma Mags,” Barb said.
“All of the kids just love my parents,” Barb said.
Mags and Lenny have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Deb and Barb said their parents have a loving and caring relationship.
“They are huge role models for their children, their grandchildren, their great-grandchildren and our spouses,” Barb said. “We’re lucky to have them because they’re just such awesome people.”
When asked to describe Mags, Lenny said she was his best friend. Mags agreed.
“The respect we have for each other is the main thing,” Lenny said. “We do so many things together because we want to.”