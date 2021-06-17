EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque City Council members toured the city’s police and fire stations before their meeting this week.
What they saw, particularly in the police station, was eye-opening for recently appointed Council Member Chad Biermeier.
“As I went in (the police station), the smell was just overwhelming for me, and to see the conditions our Police Department has to work in was just awful,” he said during the subsequent council meeting. “If that was happening in any of our houses, I don’t think any of us would be very happy about it.”
City officials organized the tour to show council members the condition of the buildings and highlight the need for new structures, which the city is planning to build on four empty lots at the corner of Sinsinawa Avenue and Second Street.
“It’s outlived its worth. That’s for sure,” Sgt. Mickey Huseman said of the current police station.
The musty smell is apparent from the first step over the police station threshold. In the cells, water drips from the ceiling and pools on the floor.
Three months ago, police stopped holding detainees in the station’s cells due to leakage. They now are taken to Jo Daviess County Jail in Galena.
Upstairs, where there is a kitchen area and a meeting room, there is peeled paneling, cracked walls and chipped tiling. The ceiling and walls show signs of water damage.
The garage reveals more dripping water, broken bricks and rotting beams. Huseman said he was told it had been deemed structurally unsound.
The fire station is in better condition, but City Manager Loras Herrig said the Fire Department has outgrown the space.
Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lange said the kitchen is small, storage is limited and accommodations are “meek at best” — two reclining chairs and a bunk room with one bed — for out-of-town firefighters who live at the station when on an EMS shift. The station also lacks a shower room, which Lange said would be ideal for firefighters to clean up after returning from a fire.
The fire department also likely will need replacement trucks in the future, but Herrig said the city decided to focus on an updated facility first.
He said the police station will be torn down, but the fire station will be renovated and used for city storage.
The city plans to fund the construction of new police and fire stations through U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loans. Herrig said each building is estimated to cost about $3.5 million.
Both projects are on track to go out for bid in November or December, with construction to begin next year. Herrig said the city hopes both projects will be complete by the end of 2022.
In the meantime, the city previously announced that officers would vacate the deteriorating police station and relocate to City Hall. Herrig said the departure was not an immediate physical move; rather, officers now have the option to work out of City Hall.
“I think everybody envisioned they were going to back up a moving truck and take everything down the street,” he said. “It’s going to be more that the officers can work out of (City Hall) and run down to the old station if they need something. … We’re just giving them a clean environment to work.”
City Hall itself is currently undergoing renovations, on which the council also will hear updates this week. New concrete is being poured on the Third Street side to create a sidewalk, new cabinets were installed in the boardroom, and the city will brick in the drive-up window on Third Street, a relic from the building’s former life as a branch of Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Herrig said these renovations are minor compared to the projects the city is tackling with the fire and police departments.
“We’re investing a lot of time and money into our public safety,” he said. “These are basic services that the taxpayers expect.”